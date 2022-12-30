What time will Tulsa King episode 8 air on Paramount+? Release date, time and more details explored

The much-awaited episode 8 of Tulsa King, the highly immersing brand new American crime drama series, is all set to debut exclusively on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 3 am ET / 12 am PT.

Taylor Sheridan has served as the creator of the electrifying Paramount Plus series. Sheridan has also acted as the writer of the series, along with Joseph Riccobene, David Flebotte, Terence Winter, and Regina Corrado. Allen Coulter, Ben Richardson, Ben Semanoff, and Guy Ferland have served as directors of Tulsa King Season 1.

The action-packed crime drama series has received positive responses from critics and viewers for its highly compelling storyline, cinematography, and gripping acting by the cast members since its premiere on Paramount+.

Without a doubt, the audience has been eagerly waiting for the arrival of the upcoming episode 8 of Tulsa King, after the previous episode, titled Warr Acres, ended on such a thrilling note.

Learn all about episode 8 of Tulsa King season 1

What is the title of Tulsa King season 1, episode 8?

The highly anticipated 8th episode of season 1 of Tulsa King will be released on Sunday, January 1, 2023, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Paramout+. The airtime of the episode is 3 am ET / 12 am PT.

The highly intriguing episode has been titled Adobe Walls. The writer and director of the episode have not yet been revealed.

Season 1 of the series has a total of 10 episodes. Thus, there are only three episodes left to be released, including the upcoming episode 8.

What can be expected from season 1's episode 8?

In episode 7 tilted, Warr Acres, the audience witnessed two shocking and chilling deaths. Waltrip was seen strangling Roxy, Stacy's mole, while Chickie was seen downing his father, Pete, to his demise. Chickie lied to everyone about how his father died and said it was a heart attack.

Not everything was dark in the 7th episode. Dwight, the series' lead character, was seen going on a romantic date with Margaret. The date seemed to have gone relatively well. The chemistry between the two characters was undeniable.

Although no synopsis is available for the upcoming eighth episode of the series yet, the episode can be expected to be full of drama as episode 7 ended on an intriguing note, with Dwight finding out about Pete's death.

The upcoming episode will focus on Dwight's reaction to Pete's sudden death. The episode may also showcase developments in Dwight and Margaret's romantic bonding as Margaret became even more interested in Dwight after discovering his dark past.

Learn more details about season 1 of Tulsa King

Jalaluddin Trautmann, Cameron Duncan, and Glenn Brown are the cinematographers of the series, while Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans have given music to the series.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"TULSA KING follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

The cast list for the crime drama series includes Sylvester Stallone, Domenick Lombardozzi, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Andrea Savage, Jay Will, Martin Starr, Dana Delany, Garrett Hedlund, and several others.

Don't forget to watch the upcoming episode 8 of Tulsa King, which will air on Sunday, January 1, 2023, on Paramount+.

