Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King season 1 Paramount+ air date and plot details

Sylvester Stallone is ready to bounce back on television screens with Taylor Sheridan's Tulsa King, chronicling the story of mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (played by Stallone), a recently incarcerated gangster who is exiled by his boss to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The show will consist of 10 episodes.

Tulsa King is the kind of story that made Taylor Sheridan a name to reckon with. This could be another hit in the long line of good television productions, following hits like Yellowstone, 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown. The series also stars Dana Delany, Garrett Hedlund, and Andrea Savage.

Tulsa King will premiere on Paramount on November 20, 2022, at 9 pm EST, shortly after the premiere of Yellowstone's new season. Before that, the show will officially debut on November 13, 2022, on Paramount+. As there is no mention of an air time yet, it is safe to assume that the new show will also follow the pattern of others on the streaming platform and debut at 3 am EST.

Tulsa King season 1 trailer: A difficult return to the life of crime

There were two teasers as well as one full trailer released for the upcoming Taylor Sheridan show. The full trailer was released about a month ago. The trailer depicts the struggles of a newly released former New York mafia captain after serving a prison term of 25 years.

This is one of the most crucial things about the plot. When he returns, he is seemingly not welcomed back into the "family." Instead, he is sent on a completely different assignment to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he is tasked with building a new base for the family. As the stylized trailer indicates, this is no easy job, especially for a man who just out of prison.

The entire setup in the trailer is accompanied by some great upbeat music that emphasizes the urgency and dangers lurking in the depths of the capital of Oklahoma. The official synopsis for the show reads:

"Tulsa King’ follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

Stallone portrays the protagonist Manfredi, with Dana Delany opposite him. Delany plays the role of Margaret, a rancher and a trustee of the Annie Oakley Society. Stallone is also an executive producer of the series, alongside Taylor Sheridan, Terrence Winter, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood.

The series also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, and Garrett Hedlund. The season is set to unfold in a weekly manner, with the second episode premiering on Paramount+ on November 20, 2022, the same day that the season premiere will arrive on the Paramount channel.

