Fans are in for some hilarious legal shenanigans in the long-awaited comeback of Melissa Rauch in Night Court season 2 episode 2. This episode is going to bring the perfect mix of humor and courtroom drama, and you can catch it on NBC on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 8 pm ET. And if missed, it can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

The series keeps going with the amazing story of Judge Abby Stone, played by the talented Rauch. As Judge Stone deals with some major life changes, the season starts with a cozy holiday special called The Night Court Before Christmas on December 23, 2023.

Night Court season 2 episode 2 - Full release schedule for all major time zones

The worldwide debut of Night Court season 2 episode 2 is coming to NBC on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 8 pm ET. And the best part is that it can be streamed on Peacock the next morning, so fans everywhere can watch it together.

Here's a list of the release times for Night Court Season 2 Episode 2 as per different time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Eastern Time (ET) January 2, Tuesday, 8 pm Pacific Time (PT) January 2, Tuesday, 5 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) January 3, Wednesday, 1 am Australian Eastern Time (AEDT) January 3, Wednesday, 12 pm Central European Time (CET) January 3, Wednesday, 2 am

Get ready for the laughter as Night Court Season 2 Episode 2 releases across major time zones, delivering its comedic legal antics to audiences worldwide.

Who is the judge on Night Court 2023?

In the 2023 NBC reboot of Night Court, Melissa Rauch plays Judge Abby Stone, who takes over as the night shift judge at the Manhattan Criminal Court after her dad, Harry Stone, passes away.

The show also has John Larroquette, who's back as Dan Fielding from the original series. Some people think Rauch and Larroquette are great in their roles and that their courtroom banter is often the best part of each episode.

Will Richard Moll be in the new Night Court series?

Richard Moll from the OG Night Court passed away in 2023 (Image via NBC)

Richard Moll, the much-loved Bull Shannon from the original Night Court, won't be making an appearance in the new Night Court series. He sadly passed away at 80 in October 2023.

He's mostly remembered for his iconic role as Bull Shannon. Moll also made a big impact outside of Night Court, like lending his voice to Two-Face in Batman: The Animated Series.

Even though he's not in the newest Night Court, fans all over the world still love and remember his amazing work on TV, from the original show to other important roles.

Where is Night Court season 2 episode 2 airing? Is it streaming anywhere?

Night Court season 2 is broadcast on NBC every Tuesday at 8 pm ET, and its episodes are available on Peacock the following morning. The season commences with The Roz Affair on January 2 (NBC) and January 3 (Peacock). Peacock provides on-demand streaming for new episodes one day after they first air on NBC.

This season includes guest appearances by Michael Richards (Seinfeld) and Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk). The combination of being broadcast and streamed caters to a variety of viewing preferences, enabling audiences to enjoy the show on both regular TV and through Peacock's digital platform.

Night Court season 2 episode 2 assures fans of an engaging combination of legal comedy and entertainment with thrilling guest stars and a convenient viewing schedule.

Keep watching for additional unusual cases and exciting drama as the storyline of Night Court season 2 episode 2 continues to unfold.