Night Court 2023 cast list and characters explored

NBC's Night Court, a revival of the popular 80s sitcom of the same name, will premiere on the channel on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The new series follows the life of the late Judge Harry Stone's daughter, Abby Stone, who has now taken over her father's bench at the Manhattan Municipal Court.

The show depicts the numerous challenges she faces as a judge while exploring several other quirky characters. Check out the official description of the series, as per NBC:

''Rather than a reboot of the original, the new Night Court will be a continuation of the original story, this time starring Judge Harry Stone's daughter, Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), taking the reins as Judge in the courtroom. Episodes will follow a similar formula to the original Night Court as Abby and her courtroom staff tackle the day's most complicated and kooky cases that make their way to the night shift.''

Melissa Raunch stars in the lead role as the beloved Harry Stone's daughter. The show is executive produced by Melissa and Winston Raunch, and it is written by Dan Rubin.

Night Court 2023 cast list: Melissa Raunch and others to star in NBC's sitcom

1) Melissa Raunch as Abby Stone

Actress Melissa Raunch portrays the role of the protagonist, Judge Abby Stone, on NBC's Night Court. Raunch works the night shift at the Manhattan Municipal Court, replacing her father. Raunch's distinctive style of humor and comic charm are among the biggest highlights from the trailer. Fans can expect a memorable performance from her.

Melissa Raunch has been a part of several popular and acclaimed TV series like HBO's True Blood, The Big Bang Theory, and Kath & Kim, to name a few. Her film credits include The Laundromat, The Bronze, Flock of Dudes, and many more.

2) John Larroquette as Dan Fielding

John Larroquette dons the role of Dan Fielding in the upcoming revival of the popular NBC sitcom. Dan Fielding was also a part of the original series. He used to be an assistant district attorney and will be working as a public defender in the new series. Larroquette received immense critical acclaim for his performance in the original 80s show.

Apart from Night Court, John Larroquette has appeared in Baa Baa Black Sheep, The Librarians, Tune in Tomorrow, and many more.

3) India de Beaufort as Olivia

India de Beaufort stars as Olivia in Night Court. Olivia works as an assistant district attorney in the Manhattan Municipal Court. Apart from that, not many other details about her character are known at this point, but viewers can look forward to de Beaufort playing a key role in the show.

India de Beaufort's other notable film and TV acting credits include Kimi, The Better Half, and One Tree Hill, to name a few.

Apart from Melissa Raunch, John Larroquette, and India de Beaufort, Night Court also features a slew of other actors in pivotal supporting/minor roles, including:

Lacretta as Donna

Kapil Talwalkar as Neil

Dimiter D. Marinov as Nikolai

Brett Schaberg as Grant

Cosette Hauer as Claire

Night Court will premiere on NBC on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

