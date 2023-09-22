Found on NBC: Release date, time, trailer, and everything we know so far

NBC's upcoming drama series, Found, is all set to premiere on the channel on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 10 pm ET, per CinemaBlend. The show centers around a woman who's determined to find various missing people across the US. Her team has been largely successful in its mission. However, she's been hiding a shocking secret of her own.

The series stars Shanola Hampton in the lead role, along with many other actors playing important supporting characters. It is helmed by noted filmmaker Nkechi Okoro Carroll.

Found trailer shows how protagonist Gabi and her team find various missing people across the US

The official trailer for Found was released by NBC on September 13, 2023, and it offers a sneak peek into the many shocking events set to unfold in the highly intense drama series.

The trailer opens with a shot of the protagonist, who goes on to hit a kidnapper on the head. It then depicts several dramatic moments without revealing any major spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a dark and disturbing tone that fans of character-driven thriller series would certainly love.

Here's a short description of the show, per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Recovery specialist Gabi Mosely and her team are dedicated to finding America's missing people forgotten by the media, law enforcement and the public. They'll stop at nothing to solve these cases because for them, it's personal -- every member of the team has firsthand experience with a mysterious disappearance, whether it was them or someone they love.''

The description further states:

''But Gabi's willingness to cross the line could be the very thing that brings her down, because she's enlisted her own childhood kidnapper to help -- while keeping him locked in her basement.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect the series to be full of thrilling drama and action with a charismatic and likable character at the helm. The show reportedly has a total of 13 episodes and is expected to follow NBC's standard weekly release format, with a new episode arriving every Tuesday.

The series will also be available for streaming on Peacock one day after an episode airs on NBC.

More details about Found cast

Found stars Shanola Hampton as protagonist Gabi Mosely, who's a fearless woman determined to find various missing people across the country. She and her highly dedicated crisis management team have been highly successful in their mission. However, the reason behind their success is a disturbing secret that Gabi has been hiding from everyone.

Hampton perfectly embodies her character's bold, dynamic, and fearless nature with stunning ease. Viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance in the show.

Apart from the NBC drama, Hampton has been a part of several other movies and TV shows in the past like Shameless, Deadly Illusions, Related, and many more.

The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Kelli Williams as Margaret Reed, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir, and many others.

Don't forget to watch Found on NBC on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.