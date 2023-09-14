The Irrational on NBC: Release date, plot, and more

NBC is gearing up to release The Irrational this month, adding to its thought-provoking and mind-bending series list. The release of the pilot episode of the much-awaited crime drama has been slated for September 25, 2023.

The Irrational on NBC is directed and executive produced by David Frankel and features Jesse L. Martin in the leading role of Alec Mercer. So far, the blend of crime, psychology, and suspense has crime show fans stoked after the trailer release. Martin will also produce the pilot episode and lend his acting chops to the series.

NBC’s The Irrational: Release date and times across different countries

The first episode will drop on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET in the United States. However, the release times will vary depending on the region and time zone of streaming.

The below list provides the release dates and times for various time zones worldwide.

United Kingdom: 12 p.m. BST on September 25, 2023.

Canada: 3 a.m. ET on September 25, 2023.

Australia: 8 a.m. AEST on September 25, 2023.

India: 2:30 p.m. IST on September 25, 2023.

Korea: 9 a.m. KST on September 25, 2023.

Japan: 10 a.m. JST on September 25, 2023.

Philippines: 10 a.m. PHT on September 25, 2023.

The original series will be premiering on NBC but will also release its episodes a day later on Peacock for streaming purposes.

The Irrational - plot and cast explored

Directed by David Frankel from the fame of Band of Brothers (2001), The Irrational will put Jesse L. Martin at the forefront of another psychological crime drama. Besides Martin in the leading role, the show cast includes Maahra Hill (Marisa), Travina Springer (Kylie), Molly Kunz (Phoebe), and Arash DeMaxi (Owen).

The director and Academy Award-winner David Frankel, who helmed The Devil Wears Prada (2006), One Chance (2013), and Band of Brothers (2001), will take charge of the series direction and deliver ten episodes dropping each Monday.

The synopsis of the first episode of Rotten Tomatoes offers an overall idea of the lead character and his role in solving the murder mystery the show is based upon.

“Professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer is called upon to investigate the murder of a fashion influencer whose boyfriend, a decorated soldier and senator’s son, has confessed to the crime; however, Mercer suspects there is more to the story.”

The Irrational borrows its screenplay from the bestselling novel by Dan Ariely, Predictably Irrational, published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely serves as a consultant writer on the show, aside from Arika Lisanne Mittman from the fame of La Brea, who serves as the screenplay writer.

According to NBC, the majority of the actors on the cast auditioned for it before the production began except Jesse L. Martin. Mittman who executive produces the show mentioned,

“We definitely chased Jesse for this role because we just felt like he was perfect for it.”

For fans of psychological thrillers like Mindhunter, The Irrational offers a fresh perspective on criminal profiling and investigation based on criminal psychology.