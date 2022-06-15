Jerry and Marge Go Large cast list: Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and others star in true story movie

Jerry and Marge Go Large is a Paramount+ original dramedy based on the true story of a retired couple from Michigan who hacked the lottery and made millions. The film was inspired by Jason Fagone's 2018 Huffington Post article that talked about the life and momentous lottery wins of Jerry and Marge Selbee.

Directed by David Frankel, the film will be released exclusively on Paramount+ on June 17, 2022 in the U.S. It will also premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival two days prior to its release. Ahead of its release, take a look at the remarkable cast that will be appearing in the true story dramatization.

Bryan Cranston and others star in Jerry and Marge Go Large

This ripped from the headlines American comedy features a stellar cast that portrays the surreal journey of Jerry and Marge Selbee, a retired Michican couple turned millionaires.

1) Bryan Cranston as Jerry Selbee

The Breaking Bad megastar will be playing the role of Jerry Selbee in Jerry and Marge Go Large. Jerry, then in his 60s, is a mathematical prodigy who figured out the loophole in a lottery game that led him to become a millionaire. Bryan Cranston's performance in Breaking Bad as Walter White has earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series four times.

He won a Tony Award for his portrayal of President Lyndon B. Johnson in the Broadway play All the Way. He has also appeared in several notable films such as Saving Private Ryan, Little Miss Sunshine, Drive, Argo, Godzilla, and The Upside.

Lately, Cranston has played the part of Mack in the Disney film The One and Only Ivan (2020) and in 2022, he also reprised his role as Walter White for three episodes of Better Call Saul. His upcoming projects include Wes Anderson's rom-com Asteroid City and Matthew Vaughn's spy film Argylle.

2) Annette Bening as Marge Selbee

Annette Bening (Image via IMDb)

Annette Bening will be playing the role of Marge Selbee, Jerry's wife in Jerry and Marge Go Large. A supportive wife and practical woman, Marge undertook the bizarre lottery-winning adventure alongside her husband as the couple made millions through the game.

Bening began her career on stage and achieved her breakthrough via her role in The Grifters (1990), for which she received an Oscar nomination for the Best Supporting Actress. Additionally, she won a BAFTA Award for her role in American Beauty and two Golden Globes for her performances in Being Julia and The Kids Are All Right.

3) Rainn Wilson as a cashier

Best known for his role as the eccentric paper company employee Dwight Schrute in The Office, Rainn Wilson will be playing the role of the cashier who sold the Selbees their lottery tickets. Much like his most popular role, Wilson can be seen in the Jerry and Marge Go Large's trailer as bringing his classic dry humour to this role as well.

4) Anna Camp as Dawn Selbee

Anna Camp will be playing the role of Dawn Selbee, one of the six Selbee children. She is best known for her role as Aubrey Posen in the musical comedy Pitch Perfect film series. She has also appeared in True Blood, Mad Men, The Good Wife, The Mindy Project, and Vegas.

Other members of the cast include Larry Wilmore, Jake McDorman, Uly Schlesinger, Michael McKean, Ann Harada, Devyn McDowell, and Cheech Manohar. Jerry and Marge Go Large will be available to watch on Paramount+ on June 17, 2022.

