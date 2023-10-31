Night Court star Richard Moll passes away at 80

Actor Richard Moll passed away at the age of 80 on Thursday, October 26, 2023. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor passed away quietly at his Big Bear Lake, California home where he had retired following his career in Hollywood. The news of the actor's death was confirmed by Jeff Sanderson, a publicist at Chasen and Company, as reported by AP News.

The actor reportedly loved the outdoors and was an enthusiastic bird-watcher. He is survived by his ex-wife Susan Moll, his children Chloe and Mason Moll as well as his step-children Cassandra Card and Morgan Ostling.

Expand Tweet

Moll gained popularity for his portrayal of bailiff Bull Shannon in the TV series Night Court between 1984 and 1992. The show also starred Harry Anderson and John Larroquette.

A look back at Night Court star Richard Moll as he passes away at 80

Moll in Night Court (image via Warner Bros. Studios)

Richard Moll was born in Pasadena on January 13, 1943. He graduated from UC Berkeley and started acting at the Will Geer Theatre, where he played Shakespearean roles.

His breakout role as an actor came on NBC's Night Court. As mentioned earlier, Richard Moll starred with actors Harry Anderson and John Larroquette as "Bull" Shannon from 1984 to 1992.

His persona developed a close connection with Marsha Warfield's character, Roz Russell, the other bailiff in the court. Bull was well-known for his catchphrase, "Ohh-kay," and his gloomy yet endearing outlook on life.

Following the conclusion of Night Court, Moll lent his signature gravelly voice to a number of video games and comic book projects. This included playing Harvey Dent in Batman: The Animated Series. Moll made appearances in horror movies, including Ghost Shark (2013) and Slay Belles (2018).

The actor received a Saturn Award nomination for his role in the horror film House in 1985. He even lent his voice to Spider-Man: The Animated Series, where he portrayed the villain Scorpion.

He also appeared in the films Scary Movie 2, Casper Meets Wendy, Jingle All the Way, and The Flintstones, among others. He was the voice of the bodyguard in Mighty Max and had a recurrent part in the sitcom Getting By, which starred Cindy Williams.

Expand Tweet

He starred in Thomas Kinkade's Christmas Cottage with Peter O'Toole, Marcia Gay Harden, and Ed Asner after making an appearance in the 2006 horror film Nightmare Man. He even had appearances in series like Cold Case and Anger Management.

Additionally, he starred in television-exclusive films such as The Headless Horseman and No Place Like Home. More recently, Moll appeared in series like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, 7th Heaven, and Smallville.

Richard Moll was married and divorced twice, his second wife, Susan, was the daughter of comedian Milton Berle’s third wife, Lorna Adams. As mentioned earlier, he is survived by his second wife, and two children as well as two step-children.