How old are Night Court original cast members and where are they now?

A revived version of NBC’s iconic 80s sitcom Night Court is set to be released on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Starring Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, India de Beaufort, Lacretta, and Kapil Talwalkar, the upcoming TV series goes by the same name as the original.

Night Court, created by Reinhold Weege, aired from 1984 to 1992 over 9 seasons and 193 episodes. It was led by Harry Anderson, Larroquette, and Richard Moll.

The official description of the revived series reads:

“Rather than a reboot of the original, the new Night Court will be a continuation of the original story, this time starring Judge Harry Stone's daughter, Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), taking the reins as Judge in the courtroom.”

Melissa Rauch has executive produced the show along with Winston Rauch and Dan Rubin, who is also the writer.

John Larroquette: The only artist to feature in both the Night Court shows

John Larroquette, who is currently 75, played a s*x-obsessed narcissistic prosecutor Reinhold Daniel Fielding Elmore in the original sitcom.

In the new series, Fielding, a former assistant district attorney, returns as a public defender working under Judge Abby Stone. Abby has now taken up Harry’s previous bench at the Manhattan Criminal Court’s night shift.

For his strong performance on Night Court, Larroquette grabbed four consecutive Emmy Awards. It also eventually led to him getting The John Larroquette Show from 1993 to 1996, and acting in shows like The Practice, Boston Legal, and The Librarians.

He is also known for the opening narration of the 1974 horror release The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and recently confirmed the years-long rumor that the film’s director late Tobe Hooper, had paid him in weed for the same.

He revealed:

“He (Hooper) gave me some marijuana or a matchbox or whatever you called it in those days…I walked out of the [recording] studio and patted him on the back side and said, ‘Good luck to you!’”

Larroquette’s last project was the 2022 Netflix slasher film Texas Chainsaw Massacre, where he was the narrator once again.

Harry Anderson, Judge Harry Stone on Night Court, died in 2018

Before his remarkable Night Court stint, Harry Anderson made eight appearances on Saturday Night Live and 12 in The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. His con man act on Cheers and portrayal as Richie Tozier in It (1990 miniseries) were lauded as well.

The Rhode Island native, also a magician, hosted several magic shows like the Harry Anderson's Sideshow (1987). A few years before his death, Anderson featured in TV series like Comedy Bang! Bang! (2013) and Gotham Comedy Live (2014).

His swansong film appearance was in A Matter of Faith, a 2014 Christian drama. Four years later, in 2018, the 65-year-old died at his Asheville, North Carolina home due to heart disease and influenza.

Richard Moll: Night Court’s bailiff Aristotle Nostradamus "Bull" Shannon

Eighty-year-old Richard Moll is known for his deep voice and height. He is also popular for the imposing characters he plays like the gangster in the TV series Happy Days and his role as the abominable snowman in Caveman, the 1981 comedy film.

His notable appearances include his role as the sorcerer Xusia in The Sword and the Sorcerer. Moll also made an appearance in House (1986), But I'm a Cheerleader (1999), and Scary Movie 2, among others.

As a voice actor, Moll can be heard in Batman: The Animated Series, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, The Incredible Hulk, American Pop, Mighty Max, Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction, and Dante's Inferno.

The veteran actor is set to appear in films like Whispers and Shadows, and Celluloid Wizards in the Video Wasteland: The Saga of Empire Pictures. Both are currently in the post-production stage.

About the other important actors of Night Court

1) Markie Post: She appeared on the show from 1985 to 1992 and played the character of public defender Christine Sullivan. Before Night Court, Post was known for her performances in ABC's The Fall Guy. CBS’s sitcom Hearts Afire and Chicago PD are her other notable appearances.

The actress passed away in 2021 at the age of 70, after a nearly four-year battle with cancer.

2) Marsha Warfield: The actress played the third bailiff on Night Court, Roz Russell. Her tough, no-nonsense act was loved by the audience. Her other appearances included Empty Nest, D.C. Cab (1983) and Mask (1985). Warfield (68) was also the host of The Marsha Warfield Show, and has done numerous stand-up comedy shows.

The 68-year-old Chicago native was last seen as Antonia 'Toni' Wilson in 9-1-1.

3) Charlie Robinson: On Night Court, Robinson portrayed the character of court clerk Macintosh "Mac" Robinson from seasons 2 to 9. Mac was also shown as a Vietnam war veteran.

His other prominent acting credits include Black Gestapo, Emergency!, Flamingo Road, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and The White Shadow, among others. The NAACP Image Award winner died aged 75 on July 11, 2021.

The revived version of the show will be released on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 8 pm ET on NBC.

