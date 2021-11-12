Who was Gavan O'Herlihy? Tributes pour in as 'Happy Days' and 'Superman III' star passes away at 70

Actor Gavan O’Herlihy recently passed away at the age of 70, and the news was confirmed by his representative. Gavan O'Herlihy was part of several popular films and leaves behind an impressive legacy.

Several actors and fans paid tribute on Twitter as soon as the news broke:

Ron Howard @RealRonHoward

Chucks on RIP Gavan. I knew him as the 1st of 2Chucks on #HappyDays & then as Airk in #Willow where I had the pleasure of directing him. A talented actor with a big free spirit. irishecho.com/2021/11/death-… RIP Gavan. I knew him as the 1st of 2Chucks on #HappyDays & then as Airk in #Willow where I had the pleasure of directing him. A talented actor with a big free spirit. irishecho.com/2021/11/death-…

The Cannon Film Guide @CannonFilmGuide Very sad news. Per Bronson's Loose author Paul Talbot, actor Gavan O'Herlihy -- known to Cannon fans as Death Wish 3's villainous Fraker -- passed away last month. He also appeared in Willow, Never Say Never Again, Superman III, and of course, Happy Days. RIP. Very sad news. Per Bronson's Loose author Paul Talbot, actor Gavan O'Herlihy -- known to Cannon fans as Death Wish 3's villainous Fraker -- passed away last month. He also appeared in Willow, Never Say Never Again, Superman III, and of course, Happy Days. RIP. https://t.co/PwWDzmVZaO

titorube @titorube Hoy cumple años el actor Gavan O’Herlihy (67) Aquí mi miniRanking: Hoy cumple años el actor Gavan O’Herlihy (67) Aquí mi miniRanking: https://t.co/wSKfimR16Q

IT'S YOUR DECISION, DANIEL @MrKenShabby Oh no. Just found out that the wonderful Gavan O'Herlihy has died. I loved/hated him. He was so iconic as a shit, and put in many a memorable performances. Oh no. Just found out that the wonderful Gavan O'Herlihy has died. I loved/hated him. He was so iconic as a shit, and put in many a memorable performances. https://t.co/BYdb1InOps

Charles Bronson Tweets @BronsonTweets9

irishecho.com/2021/11/death-… Sad news my pallys. I'm told our beloved gang leader Gavan O'Herlihy aka Fraker has passed away. Bronson historian and author Paul Talbot broke the news on facebook. I haven't seen much about it yet other than this article. More to come. Sad news my pallys. I'm told our beloved gang leader Gavan O'Herlihy aka Fraker has passed away. Bronson historian and author Paul Talbot broke the news on facebook. I haven't seen much about it yet other than this article. More to come. irishecho.com/2021/11/death-… https://t.co/X5d2VJ2NBl

MARK O'CONNELL - Writer, Author, Bond fan @Mark0Connell



#RIPGavanOHerlihy Rest in peace to a 1980s VHS stalwart, Gavan O'Herlihy - the only guy to more or less play the same role safe-cracking, boozed-up stooge in both 1983's NEVER SAY NEVER AGAIN and SUPERMAN III. Rest in peace to a 1980s VHS stalwart, Gavan O'Herlihy - the only guy to more or less play the same role safe-cracking, boozed-up stooge in both 1983's NEVER SAY NEVER AGAIN and SUPERMAN III.#RIPGavanOHerlihy https://t.co/OaW6Fv6IiR

Colorsmitty @Colorsmitty RIP Gavan O'Herlihy, The lost Cunningham brother from Happy Days, and marvelous character actor in Superman III, Never Say Never Again, and Willow. RIP Gavan O'Herlihy, The lost Cunningham brother from Happy Days, and marvelous character actor in Superman III, Never Say Never Again, and Willow. https://t.co/i5zAwJFngg

Clint Eastwood Forever @ClintForever Sad news coming through that actor Gavan O'Herlihy has passed away aged 70. Many will remember Gavan's memorable performances in We'll Meet Again (1982), Superman III (1983), Never Say Never Again (1983) and Willow (1988).

Rest in peace. Sad news coming through that actor Gavan O'Herlihy has passed away aged 70. Many will remember Gavan's memorable performances in We'll Meet Again (1982), Superman III (1983), Never Say Never Again (1983) and Willow (1988).Rest in peace. https://t.co/1XsA4gLhpI

Actress Barbie Wilde, who appeared alongside Gavan O’Herlily in Death Wish 3 expressed her grief on Twitter. Author Paul Tabot shared some details about O’Herlihy’s death on his book’s official Facebook page and reminisced about the time the actor met Charles Bronson on the set of the TV series The Travels of Jamie McPheeters.

Exploring Gavan O'Herlihy's career and personal life

Gavan John O’Herlihy was a popular actor mostly known for appearing as Chuck Cunningham in Happy Days along with appearances in films like Never Say Never Again, Death Wish 3, Superman III, and more.

His father was actor Dan O’Herlihy and his mother Elsie Bennett was a native of Sandymount. He finished his graduation from Philips Academy in Massachusetts after which he attended Trinity College in Dublin. He was also an expert tennis player and became the Irish National Tennis Champion.

Gavan O'Herlihy's role in Happy Days was loved by the public (Image via amgoth2000/Twitter)

Gavan O’Herlihy has been credited with around 30 appearances in various films and TV series and he has mostly played the role of a villain. The two notable heroic roles he played in his career were as Airk Thaughbaer in the film Willow in 1989 and Captain Leroy in Sharpe’s Eagle.

He was seen as John Garrideb in Granada TV’s Sherlock Holmes series, and his role as Chuck Cunningham on Happy Days was well received by the public.

Gavan also played the role of the sadistic killer Dan Suggs in the 1989 miniseries, Lonesome Dove. When he relocated to the UK in 1990, he decided to work in theater and television, and he played major roles on British television.

Gavan O’Herlihy made a comeback to the big screen in 2009 as Sheriff Vaines in the popular horror film The Descent Part 2 and played the lead role of writer John Anderson in Queen of the Redwood Mountains scheduled for release in 2021.

