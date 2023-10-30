What role did Richard Moll play in Night Court? Career explored as the actor dies aged 80

Richard Moll recently passed away at 80 in his home in Big Bear Lake, Califf. Richard Moll was best known for his role as Bull Shannon, a bailiff in the popular TV show Night Court from 1984 to 1998 where he played alongside co-stars Harry Anderson and John Larroquette. His famous catchphrase, "Ohh-kkay" in the show was a fan favorite.

Standing at a towering height of 6-foot-8, the actor delivered memorable performances in other popular TV shows such as Two Face, The New Batman Adventures, and House among others.

Many fans took to social media to bid farewell to the actor that made their childhood special.

Mapping Richard Moll's career

Although Richard Moll faced some difficulty in landing roles when he first moved to LA in 1968, he soon kickstarted his career with the 1977 film Brigham, where Moll played the role of Joseph Smith. In 1979, Richard Moll landed the role of Eugene, a gangster in the episode, "Fonzie's Funeral" on the television series, Happy Days.

In 1981, he appeared in the film, Hard Country, and played the role of a snowman in the movie, Caveman. Richard Moll started making a mark in the television industry with American Pop (1981).

Soon, the actor appeared in various other shows such as The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo, B.J. and the Bear, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, T.J. Hooker, Alice and The Dukes of Hazzard before landing a role on the Night Court where he played the role of bailiff, Bull Shannon for nine seasons. Although Bull Shanon's appearance was intimidating with this stature, he won the hearts of the audience with his gentle, often childlike nature.

To the dismay of the fans, he did not return for the Night Court reboot in 2023. Richard Moll was nominated for a Saturn award for his role as Big Ben in the 1985 horror film, House.

Post Night Court, he did extensive voice-over work for Harvey Dent/Two-Face on three Batman cartoons, Scorpion on Spider-Man: The Animated Series, and Norman on Mighty Max.

He also provided voiceovers for, But I'm a Cheerleader, The Flintsones, Jingle All the Way, Scary Movie 2, The Dungeonmaster, Driving Me Crazy, Getting By, Babylon 5, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, 7th Heaven, Smallville, Cold Case, among others.

The actor's other television appearances include 7th Heaven, Smallville, Nightmare Man, Cold Case, Anger Management, No Place Like Home, and The Headless Horseman.

Richard Mole was born in Pasadena on January 13, 1943, to his parents, nurse Violet and lawyer Harry. He pursued his education in History and Psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, and successfully graduated in 1963. Richard Mole was well-known for his passion for nature and avid bird-watching. He is survived by his children, Chloe and Mason Mole, his ex-wife Susan Mole, and his stepchildren, Cassandra Card and Morgan Ostling.