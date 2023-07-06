Who did Allison Mack play in Smallville? Character and net worth explored as actress is released from prison in NXIVM cult case

Allison Mack was recently released from prison after she served her sentence of 21 months for her involvement in the NXIVM cult. Allison was sentenced after pleading guilty to the racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges. Mack is known for her performance as Chloe Sullivan in the superhero series, Smallville, and her net worth is $2 million.

Allison was arrested in April 2018 for her connection to an alleged s*x cult case that involved NXIVM. She was indicted alongside cult leader Keith Raniere on charges of s*x trafficking, s*x trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy. She was later released and put under house arrest in California.

Mack later pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering acts of state law extortion and forced labor in the NXIVM case. The operations of the organization were halted after it was alleged of maintaining a secret s*x slave society.

During her appearance at the court, Mack stated that she recalled her decisions and the people she trusted and was ready to take responsibility for everything.

Mack was then sentenced to three years and was asked to pay a $20,000 fine and complete community service of 1000 hours.

Allison Mack was able to reduce her sentencing by cooperating with the federal authorities in the investigation of the s*x trafficking case and revealed to the prosecutors how Keith Raniere created the NXIVM.

Allison Mack appeared as Chloe Sullivan in the superhero series, Smallville

Allison Mack has been praised for her performance as Chloe Sullivan in ten seasons of the superhero series, Smallville. It was a new character made for the show and not taken from any DC Comics character.

The series portrays Sullivan as a best friend of Clark Kent and she works at the high school newspaper Torch as an editor. She discovers that the meteor rocks have mutated Smallville's citizens and she helps Kent and Pete Ross in preventing the infected people from harming anyone else.

She initially develops romantic feelings towards Kent but decides to let go at one point. She finds that she possesses the power of empathic healing but loses it while fighting an alien supervillain Brainiac.

She later marries Jimmy Olsen but the pair get divorced. She then ties the knot with Oliver Queen and the duo become the parents of a son.

Mack portrayed Chloe Sullivan in 204 episodes of the series. She reprised her role in two web series that include Smallville: Chloe Chronicles and Smallville: Vengeance Chronicles. Smallville aired for ten seasons and 217 episodes from October 16, 2001 to May 13, 2011.

Allison Mack has earned a lot from her successful career in films and television

Allison Mack has been active in the entertainment industry since 1989. Her performances in films and TV projects have been always praised and this has contributed to her earnings. CelebrityNetWorth reports the 40-year-old's net worth as $2 million.

Mack started her career by working in a few ads and commercials. She then worked as a model for some time until she made her film debut with Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, in 1989.

The same year, she appeared in a TV film titled I Know My First Name Is Steven, which marked her television debut.

She continued to appear in various TV shows until she gained recognition for her performance as Nicole Jacob in an episode of the drama series, 7th Heaven. She also portrayed Kate Jacobs for eight episodes of Opposite S*x, which aired on Fox.

Mack has also appeared in various films, including Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, Night Eyes 3, The Ant Bully, You, Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, Marilyn, and more.

Following her appearance in Smallville, she played minor roles in a few TV shows that include The Nightmare Room, The Batman, Wilfred, and Lost in Oz. She made guest appearances in The Following and American Odyssey.

