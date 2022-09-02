5 New web series and movies to watch this week on OTT (September 1-4)

The entertainment industry has struggled to delight fans since the pandemic. 2022, however, has been different, as fans have been treated to a plethora of new content, ranging from Stranger Things to Matt Reeves' Batman. The fact that the majority of them have gotten rave reviews is a huge relief for the directors and producers.

More new content has recently been added to OTT platforms. As a result, we've compiled a list of new web series and movies to check out this week (September 1-4).

Since there has been so much content released recently, this list only includes the best of it. We are confident that you will enjoy them. Without further ado, let's get started.

Delhi Crime S2, House of The Dragon and 3 other series you should watch this week

#5 Web Series: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Marvel Studios @MarvelStudios

: Attorney at Law, an Original series from Marvel Studios, is now streaming on When you're a hero, size matters. #SheHulk : Attorney at Law, an Original series from Marvel Studios, is now streaming on @DisneyPlus When you're a hero, size matters.#SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series from Marvel Studios, is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/OFFL6o6nh8

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the most recent piece of artwork from Marvel's fourth phase, which is set to wrap up later this year. The web series follows Jennifer Walters, a 30-year-old lawyer who is attempting to balance her two lives after transforming into the Hulk.

While she never desired these abilities, she now has to learn the truth about them and how to use them for good. And who better to teach Walters than Bruce Banner, the original Hulk?

Regardless, Walter is a 6-foot-7-inch tall superhero. And, like every other superhero, she requires a villain, in this case Titiana. Titiana is a powerful social media influencer who greatly admires Walter's new abilities. She-Hulk humiliates her in public, changing her opinion of Walters. And begins the story.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

#4 Movie: Seoul Vibe

Seoul Vibe vows to take you back to 1988

Seoul Vibe is all about car chases, heists, and corrupt politicians. The film takes place in South Korea in the late 1980s, during the Seoul Olympic Games. It stars a group of car drivers known as "baby drivers."

While the baby drivers' only interests are drinking beer and racing around Seoul, their lives are turned upside down when they meet someone who promises to make them wealthy in exchange for going undercover.

Despite their initial goal of becoming wealthy, they decide to take action after uncovering a shady scheme that is rotting their country from within. They attempt to expose corrupt politicians and their massive money-laundering ring that keeps many South Koreans poor.

They must overcome numerous obstacles, including the risk of death, in order to do so. Will they be successful in their mission? Watch Seoul Vibe to find out.

Platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

#3 Web Series: Delhi Crime 2

Netflix India @NetflixIndia

A rise in crimes in the capital and a squad’s efforts to curb it. #DelhiCrimeSeason2 arrives on 26th August. A rise in crimes in the capital and a squad’s efforts to curb it. #DelhiCrimeSeason2 arrives on 26th August. https://t.co/Ttm3TxfnEx

Delhi Crime is a web series from India. The series' second season follows a heinous gang that murders elderly people in their homes while stealing their valuables.

While it is initially assumed that it is a 1990s gang that has resurfaced after two decades, it is later revealed that, aside from their modus operandi (M.O), nothing about the two gangs is similar.

As a result, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi IPS is tasked with tracking down these criminals because she understands the criminal mindset. She is in charge of prosecuting these criminals.

Vartika is forced to fight the system she is so proud to be a part of in order to do so. What will become of her? Watch Delhi Crime 2 to find out. Delhi Crime 2 has a total of five episodes, each lasting approximately an hour.

Platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

#2 Movie: Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise as US Navy Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell

Top Gun: Maverick is the second and final installment in the Top Gun franchise. The film was originally scheduled to be released in 2019, but it was delayed several times due to complex action scenes and the pandemic before finally being released this year.

Starring Tom Cruise in the lead role, the movie explores his life, thirty years after graduating from the TOPGUN academy. Tom Cruise stars as US Navy Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, who must prepare for a critical time-sensitive mission, with a company in tow.

Pete must step outside of his comfort zone and teach some of the country's most elite fighter pilots in order to prepare for the upcoming mission. His only concern is not only successfully completing the mission, but also safely returning his pilots home.

Maverick must reconcile with Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of his fallen wingman and best friend, in order to do so. What will happen when these two finally meet? Watch Top Gun: Maverick to find out.

Platform: Amazon Prime

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

#1 Web Series: House Of The Dragon

House Of The Dragon is the biggest release of the year. Set 200 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones, this prequel is an adaptation of George R. R. Martin's book Fire and Blood, and is a story of House Targaryen.

The series follows the Targaryen family's struggle for the throne against both external and internal enemies. Two episodes of the prequel have already aired, with eight more set to air every Friday.

House of the Dragon received such positive feedback that it was renewed for a second season just five days after its premiere. If you're a fan of Game of Thrones, like millions of others, you can't afford to miss its prequel. It's true!

Platform: Disney+Hostar

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

That brings us to the end of our list of the best TV shows and movies to binge-watch in September to keep you entertained.

LIVE POLL Q. Which Of These Two Are You Most Excited To Watch? She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Top Gun: Maverick 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal