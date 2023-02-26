“Almost like a spiritual journey”: Cardi B opens up about fulfilling community service with NYPD ‘Girl Talk’

American rapper and singer, Cardi B, has completed her 15-day community service with NYPD 'Girl Talk'. As soon as she fulfilled the court-assigned duty, she was elated to share her experience with her fans.

She shared a post on Twitter in which she said that community service has been the best thing that has happened to her.

Her post read:

"Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears .Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever."

As she began going for community service, she started sharing her mirror selfies on Twitter with a caption about not doing crimes.

On February 21, she shared a post in which she was seen in an all-black outfit and donned a Chanel beanie. In her caption, the WAP rapper said, "Obey the law!!!"

On February 22, she shared another mirror selfie in which she was wearing a puffer jacket with a basic white t-shirt underneath. She paired this fit with black tights, a pink cap and a Chanel bag.

Her caption read:

"On my way to serve some community service time …..DONT COMMIT CRIMES!"

On February 23, she shared yet another picture in which she was seen in a gray sweater paired with white pants. In her caption, she wrote:

"Community service ….I have to do a lot of hours today and I’m very sleepy ……..YOU DO THE CRIME YOU DO THE TIME!!!!!"

On February 24, Cardi B ranted about waking up early for community service but was seen posing happily. She wore a puffer jacket with a black t-shirt and white pants and carried a beanie along with a Balenciaga bag.

Her caption read:

"My brains are burning from waking up early ,community service then studio….but I did the crime “I only have myself to blame”

Why did the court order 15 days of community service sentence for Cardi B? Here's all you need to know

In 2018, Cardi B got involved in a brawl in a strip club in Queens, New York. At the time, the rapper allegedly attacked two female bartenders as she believed that her partner Offset was having an affair with one of them.

Then in September 2022, she pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges, after which ten other charges were dismissed.

Court extended Cardi B's deadline after she missed the earlier one, know all about it

Earlier, Cardi B had a deadline to finish her community service by January. However, she failed to do so and requested the court to extend the deadline, which was then pushed to March 1.

The rapper and singer also gave a statement in which she said that she has made bad decisions in the past, but is not afraid to face and own up to them. Cardi B concluded by saying that such things don't define her and that they are not reflective of who she is now.

