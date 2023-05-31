Superman & Lois season 3 episode 10 recap: Did Kyle learn about Clark's secret? 

Superman & Lois season 3 episode 10 proved that some secrets are better kept secret or it could spell disaster for everybody. The show chronicles the exploits of Superman, aka Clark Kent, and his wife Lois Lane, who go through several highs and lows after moving to the city of Smallville.

This episode, titled Collision Course, saw the unpredictable Kyle learn about the true identity of Clark Kent and his superhuman abilities. It was directed by Elaine Mongeon and written by Max Cunningham & Max Kronick. It aired on May 30, 2023, on The CW.

Superman & Lois season 3 episode 10 recap: How did Kyle discover that Clark was Superman?

We are now moving into uncertain territory in Superman & Lois as the Man of Steel's identity is slowly getting more and more exposed with every passing day. At this point, each and every member of the show's original cast is well aware of Clark Kent's superhuman abilities and unfortunately, someone who shouldn't have known it is aware of it too.

Kyle had been highly suspicious of a superhuman living in his quiet city of Smallville, but somehow, he could never figure out this individual's true identity. When Kyle saw that Sarah and George Jr. were involved in a gruesome car accident but still emerged unharmed, his suspicion only grew stronger. He assumed that the superhero was Jonathan, but wasn't 100% sure yet.

To confirm his suspicion, he went over to the Kents’ farm to have a word with Clark. This turned out to be a massive disaster, as right when Kyle stepped into the farm, he saw Clarke use his superpowers and take off to rescue Lois from Peia. Thankfully, Lois had made a complete recovery because Mateo sneakily gave her a dose of the cure. Unfortunately, now Kyle knows that Clarke is Superman.

With Kyle knowing Clake Kent's secret, the future of the superhero now seems to be in peril. Kyle is not yet aware that his ex-wife, daughter, and girlfriend also know about Clarke and this might be a huge factor in the story. Superman's archnemesis Lex Luthor will arrive very soon and the last thing a superhero needs during this time is a madcap with sensitive information.

However, not everything was gloomy and grim in this episode. Louis is cancer free now. After Sarah got arrested, Chrissy made sure Lana was well taken care of, and finally, after an entire month, Jonathan and Candice have finally reunited.

Superman & Lois synopsis

Developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing, Superman & Lois narrated the story of Superman, aka Clark Kent and his wife Lois Lane. They are married, have kids and live in the fictional city of Smallville.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the official synopsis of Superman & Lois reads,

"After years of facing supervillains, monsters and alien invaders, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent and comic books' famed journalist Lois Lane come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever -- dealing with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois worry about whether their sons, Jonathan and Jordan, could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older."

It further states:

"Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang and her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing. The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah. Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, Gen. Samuel Lane looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice."

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane. The series premiered on February 23, 2021.

