5 best disaster films of 2022

Disaster films up make for some of the most nerve-wracking cinematic experiences.

From films that follow an apocalyptic theme such as 2012 and I am Legend, to biographical films that follow real-life tragedies like Everest and Thirteen Lives, the action and thrill in disaster films are more intense than they are in any other kind of film.

While many films about a deadly virus and unforeseen pandemic-like situations were already made before the actual COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the films that were released after have attempted to be more escapist and over-the-top, instead of following real-time tragedies.

Several of the disaster films that were released in 2022 can be watched on popular platforms. Stories like Thirteen Lives are completely dependent on well-researched real tragedies, while some like Infinite Storm use the idea of disaster to create fiction.

Troll, Interceptor, and 3 other finest disaster films of 2022

1) Moonfall

Moonfall (Image via IMDB)

Moonfall includes Patrick Wilson, Halle Berry, and John Bradley in the lead roles. It is a science-fiction disaster film that tells the story of three astronauts who are on a mission to save lives when a mysterious force throws the moon out of its orbit and causes it to fall on a path to collide with earth.

The film was released in February and is one of the most expensive films that has been independently produced in recent times.

Moonfall's heavy action sequences and efforts managed to keep the audience glued. Most critics stated that while failing to qualify as a great cinema, the movie did do what most disaster films aim to do, which is create an adrenaline rush in the viewers. Additionally, the lead actors' performances make the film enjoyable till the end.

Moonfall is streaming on Lionsgate Play.

2) Infinite Storm

Infinite Storm (Image via Prime Video)

Infinite Storm features Naomi Watts as an experienced climber who has to make it off Mount Washington while saving herself and another stranded man. Although not exactly centered around one disaster, Infinite Storm explores a more natural and realistic situation that is caused by a natural disaster. The film's portrayal of the blizzards that approach the protagonists is pretty realistic and engaging.

Moreover, the fact that the film is inspired by real-life events makes it all the more convincing. After its release in March, Infinite Storm opened to very mixed reviews. However, Naomi Watts' performance was widely praised and seen as an asset to the film.

3) Troll

Troll (Image via Netflix)

Although Troll is more of a fantasy film and draws heavily from mythology and fiction, it can be treated as a disaster film as it follows characters who attempt to save the world from the potential havoc caused by a recently awakened troll. It is a Norwegian film that premiered on Netflix on December 1. Unlike most releases, Troll received generally favorable reviews for a thriller.

Similar to King Kong and Godzilla, which are also films that follow gigantic monsters and are yet treated as disaster movies, Troll too managed to create a universe of its own that pleased viewers and critics alike. It received popular acclaim and is continuing to do so, considering it is a recent release.

4) Thirteen Lives

Thirteen Lives (Image via Letterboxd)

Thirteen Lives is a survival thriller and disaster film that follows a group of young boys and their soccer coach who are stuck in an underground cave in Thailand during a flood. The Ron Howard directorial, which was released in July, was extensively shot in the Southeast Asian country. The movie opened to highly positive reviews for its portrayal of the real-life disaster.

Like most disaster films, the events of Thirteen Lives are rooted in reality, drawing inspiration from the experience of a Thai soccer team that was stranded in a flooded cave in 2018. It was only weeks later that the rescue team managed to save the boys and the coach. The movie is streaming now on Prime Video.

5) Interceptor

Interceptor (Image via IMDB)

Starring Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky in lead roles, Interceptor follows a One Army captain who has to manage the threat of a coordinated attack that could potentially destroy a remote missile interceptor station.

The film showcases her years of military experience to make her all the more heroic. It is another Netflix original which premiered on the platform on June 3. Interceptor is quite focused on its plot and doesn't lose track of the story it wants to tell, overall making it a fun watch.

Disaster films include some of the best films that have come out at all times. While the volume of disaster films in 2022 was quite low, these were some that were close to the genre and thrill anyway.

