How did Suzanne Somers meet Alan Hamel? Relationship timeline explored as actress dies aged 76

Three's Company star Suzanne Somers recently passed away at the age of 76, after a long battle with cancer. Her publicist R. Couri Hay revealed in a statement that the actress died at her residence on October 15, 2023. Somers was married to Alan Hamel since 1977, and the duo met when the former joined as a prize model in a game show, titled The Anniversary Game.

Hay's statement revealed that Suzanne had been fighting breast cancer for 23 years. The actress' publicist further shared that Somers was surrounded by her family members at the time of death:

"Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."

According to People, Hay shared another statement, saying that the house where Somers was living was the late actress' dream. Hay continued:

"There were all these plans and she was always working and dreaming and had brought her family into business, and the grandchildren and step-children were all part of the business."

Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel tied the knot in 1977

Suzanne Somers was popular for her appearances in films and television, but she was also a wife and mother at the same time. The late actress married Alan Hamel in 1977, and they remained together until Somers passed away.

People magazine states that Suzanne and Alan first met in 1969, while working together on the game show, The Anniversary Game. A few years later in 1977, the duo reportedly paid $420,000 for a house in Palm Springs, where they intended to spend some private time together.

They exchanged vows in 1977 and tried to bring both families in one place. Alan became Suzanne's manager in 1980, and he explained the reasons for the same while speaking to Inc. in 2006:

"When Suzanne was doing Three's Company, I was doing a television series in Canada. I noticed her manager was making a lot of short-term deals for her, not career-oriented, long-term deals. I wanted to stop doing the TV show in Canada, so we decided to terminate the manager and I'd take over."

The pair celebrated Suzanne's 73rd birthday in 2019, and the couple celebrated their 44th anniversary in November 2020. Somers also shared a video through Instagram at the time, and wrote:

"My darling, @therealalanhamel – how I love being your wife. Married today 44 years and together 53 years!"

Suzanne Somers' breast cancer returned in July this year, and she shared a picture on Instagram with her husband, addressing his support towards her. She stated:

"Alan has been by my side every step of the way. I can't even explain how much he has done for me. If it's even possible, we are even closer than ever … Thank you for the continued love and support. It's only about who you love and who loves you – and I love you!"

Suzanne Somers appeared in various notable films and TV shows

Suzanne Somers made her television debut with the game show, The Anniversary Game. However, she gained recognition after portraying Chrissy Snow in the sitcom Three's Company, which aired on ABC.

The actress was featured on the cover of Playboy magazine a few times. She also participated in Dancing with the Stars in 2015 and was a host of The Suzanne Show in 2012. Somers was also featured in films like American Graffiti, Yesterday's Hero, Nothing Personal, and more.

Somers is survived by her husband Alan Hamel, son Bruce Somers, stepchildren Stephen and Leslie, two siblings, two granddaughters, and four step-grandchildren.