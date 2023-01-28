What is cold cap chemo? Leanne Hainsby age explored amid breast cancer diagnosis

Peloton instructor Leanne Hainsby, 35, recently revealed her breast cancer diagnosis. She shared a post on Instagram that started with a picture of her resting on a hospital bed and ended with three photos where she was relaxing and undergoing treatment for her health issues.

The post included a long statement, which she began by saying that she discovered a lump in her breast before her best friend’s funeral. She immediately went for a checkup, and it was eventually revealed in August last year that she had developed breast cancer. Stating that she has been trying to be normal, she continued:

“In terms of my treatment and navigating my way through up until this point, it has been something I’ve kept private. As a Peloton instructor, a huge part of my role is all about the members, and despite my diagnosis, that has always mattered to me hugely.”

Leanne Hainsby mentioned that her classes helped her concentrate and that things were a bit tough for her as she had already lost her best friend, Danielle, before her diagnosis.

Cold cap chemotherapy is used to reduce hair loss

Scalp hypothermia refers to cooling the scalp while undergoing chemotherapy with ice packs or cooling caps for some time. This, in turn, helps in the reduction of hair loss.

A two-piece cooling cap system is used in the new version of the device, which is controlled by a computer and circulates a cooled liquid via a cap worn by a person during chemotherapy. Another cap of neoprene covers the cooling cap to hold it in place and does not allow the cold to escape.

According to research, scalp hypothermia tightens up or constricts blood vessels in the scalp, reducing the activity of hair follicles since they do not have to bear the side effects of chemotherapy. As a result, this decreases the impact of chemotherapy on follicle cells and hair loss.

The US Food and Drug Administration has verified a few cooling cap systems, of which some scalp hypothermia devices are currently available for online purchase. However, if someone wishes to undergo scalp hypothermia, it is important to understand the risks that come with the process.

If cooling caps are not fitted properly, it can lead to hair loss. According to some doctors, scalp cooling can protect cancer cells, which can survive chemotherapy while growing along with them.

Leanne Hainsby speaks about her treatment for breast cancer

Leanne Hainsby is undergoing chemotherapy for her breast cancer (Image via Instagram/ @leannehainsby/)

Leanne Hainsby mentioned in her latest Instagram post that she had some time before she could undergo chemotherapy. Moreover, she has completed 12 weeks of her treatment so far. Hainsby added that she has already had her surgery and will next have her porta cath surgically removed. Stating that she will undergo radiotherapy for two weeks, the Peloton instructor said:

“Treatment will continue for a long time for me, hospital visits are the norm, and I focus on one step at a time. I do feel very fortunate to be having my treatment privately. The nurses and doctors are incredible, and I wouldn’t be here without them. My respect for them is next level.”

Leanne Hainsby said she posted about her breast cancer diagnosis because she wanted to raise awareness as she contracted it at the age of 35. Moreover, the Peloton instructor said that she aims to help those who are suffering the same problem:

“I’ve been dealt some cards that have changed my life forever, and somehow I’ve still kept moving forward. If I can motivate or inspire just one person to either keep going in their journey, or to get themselves checked, then sharing something so very personal will be worth it.”

Ending the post by writing that she is being taken care of by the best experts, Leanne Hainsby stated that she was lucky that her diagnosis was revealed earlier and that she will survive.

