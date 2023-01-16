“Grateful”: Christina Applegate shares thoughts on attending first award show since multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Actress Christina Applegate will be attending the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards which will be her first award show following her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis. She announced her appearance on the show through a tweet on January 12, 2023, which stated:

“So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since Ms. Nervous! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me.”

christina applegate @1capplegate So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS. NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me. So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS. NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me.

Earlier, on January 11, she thanked SAG-AFTRA for being nominated for a SAG Award for her performance in the Netflix black comedy TV series Dead to Me. Applegate also wrote that she had been a member of the union since 1975 and continued:

“I’ve had an incredibly hard year, and today this made me smile. Much love to my peers and to my sweet Jean Smart and the other incredible ladies I walk beside.”

christina applegate @1capplegate Thank you @SAGawards for this nomination today! I have been a proud member of this union since 1975. I’ve had an incredibly hard year, and today this made me smile. Much love to my peers and to my sweet Jean Smart and the other incredible ladies I walk beside. Thank you @SAGawards for this nomination today! I have been a proud member of this union since 1975. I’ve had an incredibly hard year, and today this made me smile. Much love to my peers and to my sweet Jean Smart and the other incredible ladies I walk beside.

The latest season of Dead to Me premiered on Netflix on November 17, 2022, and has received positive feedback from critics and audiences alike. Applegate plays the lead role as Jen Harding. The rest of the cast members of Dead to Me include Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Max Jenkins, Sam McCarthy, and Luke Roessler, among others.

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021

Christina Applegate revealed about her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2021 (Image via Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Christina Applegate disclosed her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in August 2021 and posted a tweet where the actress said that she has received support from all those who have the same problem. She added:

“It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a****le blocks it. As one of my friends that has MS said, ‘We wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

Back in October last year, Applegate disclosed that she was preparing to attend her first event since her diagnosis. She shared some photos of her walking sticks on Twitter and wrote that she had to choose anyone for the event. The Dead to Me actress thanked the walking sticks company for sending the sticks and told her followers to stay tuned for the one that will be her final choice.

Applegate also mentioned that she used activator poles after being advised in the comments. However, she was searching for something fancier. The actress stated that she loves her activator poles, but they said FUMS, so she was unsure if it was appropriate.

Christina Applegate had starred in Fox's Married… with Children for a decade

The 51-year-old star portrayed the role of Kelly Bundy in Michael G. Moye and Ron Leavitt's famous sitcom, Married… with Children, for 259 episodes from 1987 to 1997.

She is known for her performances on other TV shows like Grace Kelly, Still the Beaver, Amazing Stories, Saturday Night Live, and more. She appeared as a guest judge on eight episodes of So You Think You Can Dance.

Besides that, Applegate has played important roles in several films, including Jaws of Satan, Vibrations, Mars Attacks!, Just Visiting, Surviving Christmas, Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, Bad Moms, A Bad Moms Christmas, and many more.

Poll : 0 votes