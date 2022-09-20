Why is Adam Sandler walking with a cane? Surgery explored ahead of upcoming comedy tour

Adam Sandler was recently spotted walking with a cane, which became a matter of concern for his fans. However, it has been revealed that he is recovering from an accident he had a few weeks ago. According to sources, Sandler had to undergo hip surgery on Labor Day.

soki @_padawanbabe Adam Sandler uses a cane?! Adam Sandler uses a cane?! 😭

alyssa⁷ sees hee in 13 days @alyssainluv WHY IS ADAM SANDLER USING A CANE IS HE OK WHY IS ADAM SANDLER USING A CANE IS HE OK

Pictures of Sandler at Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles with his wife, Jackie recently went viral. Adam was wearing a blue t-shirt with the word 'Y'all' printed on it, burgundy basketball shorts, and sneakers with white socks. Adam and Jackie also went to a cafe to purchase a few things.

Reasons behind Adam Sandler walking with a cane

Adam Sandler was walking with a cane as he had to undergo surgery. This happened because of an accident, about which Sandler has not spoken until now.

Adam scheduled his surgery at a time when he could work on his projects and is expected to recover soon. He will also be back with his comedy tour next month.

Sources unveiled that Sandler's surgery was successful. He is also interested in basketball and is expected to get back to playing his favorite game again.

Sandler met with an accident earlier this year as well. Back in June, he appeared on Good Morning America with a black eye. He revealed that this happened while he kicked his feet to remove his bedsheets at midnight to get his phone. However, the device was tossed up in the air and hit him in the head.

Adam Sandler's comedy tour and other projects

Adam Sandler has a few more projects on hand (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Adam Sandler is coming back with a comedy tour after 2019. Although details of the tour remain unknown, it is reported to feature well-known faces like Rob Schneider, Chris Rock, David Spade, Mike Myers, and Kevin Nealon.

Sandler's comedy tour is scheduled to begin on October 21 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and will visit around 15 cities like Boston, Massachusetts, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and more. Adam has already shared the complete list of dates and cities on Twitter.

He will also appear in Murder Mystery 2, which is a sequel to the popular Netflix film, Murder Mystery. Jennifer Aniston will reprise her role from the first film, which is being helmed by Jeremy Garelick and written by James Vanderbilt.

Other lead cast members include Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Tony Goldwyn, Jodie Turner-Smith, Annie Mumolo, Adeel Akhtar, John Kani, and others. The plot details and the release date have not yet been revealed.

The 56-year-old appeared on Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1995. He has played comedic roles in films like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, Click, Just Go With It, Hubie Halloween, and more. He is also popular for voicing Dracula in the first three films of the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far