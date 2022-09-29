Veteran news anchor Katie Couric opens up about breast cancer diagnosis

Katie Couric recently disclosed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2022. Speaking about the same on social media, she posted a picture with a mask on her face and wrote:

“Every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. On June 21st, I became one of them."

She added that with Breast Cancer Awareness Month just around the corner, she wanted to share her story with everyone. The veteran anchor urged women to get screened and "understand that you may fall into a category of women who needs more than a mammogram.”

She further stated that she wrote an essay about the same on her website and concluded by asking everyone to reach out to those struggling with cancer.

Katie Couric explains cancer diagnosis in an essay

Katie Couric published an essay on her website where she revealed some details about her cancer diagnosis. She had to undergo surgery for cancer in July this year and her radiation treatment began in September.

Couric noted that her first husband Jay Monahan passed away after a battle with colon cancer and her sister died from pancreatic cancer. She added that after she was given the diagnosis, she is left with a "suspended animation feeling."

Katie Couric spoke about her family history with cancer in her essay (Image via Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

According to Katie, her family had a history of cancer and there was no chance that she would be spared. Stating that she revealed her diagnosis to her daughters four days later, she said that she FaceTimed both of them. When she told them the news, she stated that their faces first froze in disbelief and shock before they began crying.

While reassuring them, she said that she was trying to convince herself too that she was going to be fine. Katie added:

“They’d already lost one parent. The idea of losing another was unfathomable.”

Michael Grossman @MichaelArt123 Katie Couric announced Wednesday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June and has undergone surgery and radiation treatment. In a first-person essay, she said she received the Stage 1 diagnosis after missing an annual mammogram. WPO. Katie Couric announced Wednesday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June and has undergone surgery and radiation treatment. In a first-person essay, she said she received the Stage 1 diagnosis after missing an annual mammogram. WPO.

Dr. Jeff Rabinowitz (VotesBlueIn2022) 💔💔 🇺🇦 @rxjef77 Katie Couric reveals she has breast cancer:

The veteran journalist, 65, shared her diagnosis on Wednesday in an essay on her website titled, "Why NOT Me?" as well as on social media. She has undergone a lumpectomy and radiation. She's encouraging people to get screened. Katie Couric reveals she has breast cancer:The veteran journalist, 65, shared her diagnosis on Wednesday in an essay on her website titled, "Why NOT Me?" as well as on social media. She has undergone a lumpectomy and radiation. She's encouraging people to get screened. https://t.co/6YCkxoa66w

She also requested that everyone get their annual mammogram. The anchor added that she was six months late and felt scared to wonder what would have happened if she would have waited for some time. She concluded by asking everyone to find out if they needed additional screening.

In brief, about Katie Couric

Katie Couric is mostly known as the founder of the multimedia news and production company Katie Couric Media. She is the publisher of the newsletter Wake Up Call and was Yahoo’s Global News Anchor from 2013 to 2017.

She was a host of the Big Three television networks and was initially CNN’s assignment editor. Couric previously worked for NBC News, CBS News, and ABC News and was a guest host for the game show Jeopardy! last year.

The 65-year-old was the host of a syndicated daytime talk show, Katie, from September 2012 to June 2014. She was a co-host of Today and an anchor for the CBS Evening News. Her book, The Best Advice I Ever Got: Lessons from Extraordinary Lives, was published in 2011.

