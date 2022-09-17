Where to buy Adidas' Breast Cancer Awareness collection? Release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas is launching a new collection of sneakers and garments that have been inspired by the experiences of communities and people around the world, including the label's own athletes and employees. The three stripes label made an official press release on September 16, 2022, to announce that it will be launching a Breast Cancer Awareness collection in October 2022.

The Breast Cancer Awareness collection will be available throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October 1, 2022, to October 31, 2022). For exclusive adiClub members, the collection will be launched via Confirm and the official e-commerce site on September 30, 2022. For general consumers, the collection will be available on October 1, 2022.

As part of the collection, the label has partnered with the Breast Cancer Now charity in the United Kingdom and Europe and the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. in the United States. The label partnered with both foundations to help raise awareness and support their charity work.

More about the upcoming Adidas Breast Cancer Awareness collection inspired by experiences of the community

Upcoming Adidas Breast Cancer Awareness collection inspired by experiences of the community (Image via Adidas)

Products from the upcoming Breast Cancer Awareness collection have been made to help everyone spend more time outdoors regardless of their physical ability and condition. In an official press release, the three stripe label gave their motives behind releasing the Breast Cancer Awareness Collection and said:

"With the Breast Cancer Awareness Collection, Adidas can support its charity partners in their efforts to help those impacted by breast cancer, while also offering more people a route into the outdoors with the footwear and apparel they need."

The collection will offer a range of footwear for hiking, mountain biking, and running and will also include an apparel line offering functionality. Adidas Five Ten Senior Product Manager Bike; Global Brand Comms, Social Media Manager, Luke Hontz, talks about their experience as the child of someone suffering from Breast Cancer and says:

“My mom had breast cancer. She is fortunate to have come through it. I’ve wanted to do something to raise awareness of the disease and to help support individuals and their friends and families who are impacted. Working on this collection is a passion project. I'm grateful Adidas gave me the chance to get it off the ground. I hope our efforts can make a difference in people's lives."

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS

adidas Breast Cancer Awareness Collection

=> Ad: Dropped via adidas USadidas Breast Cancer Awareness Collection=> bit.ly/3BlNvqb Ad: Dropped via adidas USadidas Breast Cancer Awareness Collection=> bit.ly/3BlNvqb https://t.co/PAJbnz4juX

The footwear options from the collection include Terrex Free Hiker, Terrex Agravic Ultra Trail-Running Shoes, Five Ten Freerider Pro, and UltraBoost. The Terrex Free Hiker is an all-terrain shoe, which is aptly named as it offers the best grip for hiking. The show features a padded, responsive midsole.

The Terrex Agravic Ultra trail-running shoes were created with oversight from athlete Ekaterina Mityaeva to launch a shoe offering energy and comfort over technical trails.

The iconic UltraBoost is created for running and offers a breathable design, featuring a 100% Boost midsole for cushioned and comfortable runs. Lastly, the Five Ten Freerider Pro provides a grippy mountain bike ride over any terrain.

Pro mountain biker and athlete Veronique Sandler has also created a series of illustrations for the products in the collection. The illustrations aim to represent the strength and comfort that those with breast cancer have experienced in the outdoors. In an official press release, Veronique commented on her involvement with the collection.

She said:

“A few significant people in my life have had breast cancer. It’s something many of us will be affected by in some way in our lifetime, and it’s so important to spread awareness. I’m so stoked to have had the opportunity to be involved with designing this collection."

boobstagramm @boobstagramm Introducing the adidas Breast Cancer Awareness Collection – A Selection of Footwear and Apparel Designed to Raise Awareness and Funding for Breast Cancer Now and National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. - adidas ift.tt/kizrQ1B Introducing the adidas Breast Cancer Awareness Collection – A Selection of Footwear and Apparel Designed to Raise Awareness and Funding for Breast Cancer Now and National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. - adidas ift.tt/kizrQ1B

She further commented on what she hopes from her illustrations:

"Speaking to people with the disease, and those who have had it in the past, many of them described to me how spending time in nature or thoughts of nature helped them stay positive through difficult moments. I hope my illustrations help represent their strength and positivity.”

The collection focuses on functional apparel and a footwear lineup, which are designed for the outdoors. The collection keeps up with the three stripe label's objective to help broaden access to outdoor sports and help everyone enjoy the benefits of spending time in nature, despite their physical abilities.

The three stripes label's Terrex sub-department with its project 'United by Summits' carried forward the brand ethos further by encouraging everyone, from every background, to realize their individual goals on their own in the outdoors. It further encourages people to enjoy the benefits of nature and adventure, whether it is big or small.

Breast Cancer Awareness collection's illustration done by pro biker Veronique Sandler (Image via Adidas)

The Breast Cancer Awareness apparel line selection offers jackets, tees, and more to combine fashion with functionality. A few highlighted pieces include the Five Ten Fleece Jacket, which is designed to aid temperature regulation during mountain biking in variable conditions. The fleece jacket can be paired with Five Teen Fleece Jersey, which is designed for the same purpose.

The collection also includes multiple garments from the three stripe label's Terrex sub-division. The collection includes the Terrex Trail Wind Jacket, which is water repellent and windproof. The jacket can be layered over the Terrex Agravic t-shirt when stepping out in colder weather.

The Terrex Agravic tee features Adidas' famous AEROREADY technology and helps runners and wearers feel comfortable without worrying about sweating for a longer time period.

Four footwear silhouette's from Breast Cancer Awareness collection (Image via Adidas)

The collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and its official app CONFIRMED in limited quantities, starting September 30, 2022, for the adiClub members. The collection will be available throughout the month of October for general consumers.

The label further announced that they plan on donating £15 (pounds) / €15 (euros) / $15 (dollars) from each full-price sale made from the Adidas Breast Cancer Awareness collection. The collection can be availed in the retail price range of $50 to $190.

The donation will be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (for purchases in North America or United States), and to the Breast Cancer Now charity (for purchases in the United Kingdom and Europe). The money raised from the collection sales will contribute to the important work that the charities have been doing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far