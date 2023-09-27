Who got kicked off from Dancing with the Stars tonight? (September 27, 2023) Details explored

Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars tonight after an intense cha-cha performance during the show's season premiere. Airing live at 8 pm ET on ABC from CBS Television City in Los Angeles, the episode was a whirlwind of highs and lows that left audiences both shocked and intrigued.

The pair's cha-cha performance to Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars failed to win over the judges, resulting in a score of just 12 out of 30. This put them at the bottom of the leaderboard, tied with Harry Jowsey and Tyson Beckford. The low score, combined with insufficient audience votes, sealed their fate.

Matt Walsh's participation in Dancing with the Stars was uncertain due to a dispute

The spotlight was firmly on Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki as they were announced as the first pair to be eliminated from Dancing with the Stars season 32. The news came as a shock to many, especially given the drama that unfolded just before the episode aired.

Walsh was embroiled in a labor dispute involving WGA writers, casting doubt on his participation. A last-minute agreement cleared him to perform.

Their cha-cha performance to Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars didn't win over the judges. Scoring a mere 12 out of 30, they found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard, tied with Harry Jowsey and Tyson Beckford. The audience votes couldn't save them, and they were sent packing.

As Walsh exited the stage, he remarked:

"I would ask the judges to rewatch that dance sometime."

Expand Tweet

Here's a rundown of the night's scores:

Charity & Artem: Tango, 22 out of 30

Jason & Daniella: Cha-cha, 21 out of 30

Ariana & Pasha: Tango, 21 out of 30

Lele & Brandon: Tango, 19 out of 30

Xochitl & Val: Cha-cha, 18 out of 30

Adrian & Britt: Salsa, 18 out of 30

Mira & Gleb: Cha-cha, 17 out of 30

Barry & Peta: Foxtrot, 16 out of 30

Mauricio & Emma: Jive, 15 out of 30

Jamie & Alan: Tango, 15 out of 30

Alyson & Sasha: Salsa, 13 out of 30

Harry & Rylee: Cha-cha, 12 out of 30

Tyson & Jenna: Cha-cha, 12 out of 30

Matt & Koko: Cha-cha, 12 out of 30

Matt and Koko were at the bottom of Dancing with the stars scoreboard, tied with Harry Jowsey and Tyson Beckford. Despite the tie, audience votes couldn't save the former, leading to their elimination.

Expand Tweet

Matt Walsh, known for his two-time Emmy-nominated role in HBO's Veep, is no stranger to the spotlight. On Dancing with the Stars, he was partnered with Koko Iwasaki, who is a seasoned dancer and has competed in various dance shows. Together, they hoped to bring a mix of comedy and skill to the dance floor, but their early elimination brought an end to their journey on the show.

Final thoughts

The elimination of Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki seems to mark the beginning of an unpredictable season for Dancing with the Stars. With standout performances, new hosts, and a return to its original network, the show continues to capture the attention of its audience.