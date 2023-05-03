Dancing With The Stars (DWTS): Season 32 moves to ABC after one season run on Disney+

Popular reality competition series Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) will finally return home. The fan-favorite dance competition, which aired its 31st season on Disney+, will move to home network ABC for its next installment. Viewers have been following the show for the longest time on the latter network and have invested their time and votes for their favorite contestants over the years.

DWTS ran season 31 on Disney+, the decision being made in 2022 to shift the series to a digital platform. According to Deadline, the show received a two-year renewal then itself. It became the first live series to debut on the platform and received mixed reactions from viewers.

DWTS will return for season 32 on ABC instead of Disney+

Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) aired from September to November 2022. The installment featured an interesting set of celebrity contestants and pro dancers competing against each other to clinch the Mirrorball trophy. Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas were crowned the winners of the season.

The season has received its fair share of praise and criticism after moving to Disney+. While some fans appreciated no commercials between the episodes, others felt the show should return to ABC as they had not subscribed to the digital platform. Considering the shift, the latter group of viewers has found respite.

Season 32 of DWTS will return to ABC with a new set of contestants, many veterans, and new pro dancers. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will return as judges for the upcoming installment. The news comes a week after legendary judge Len Goodman's passing.

Dancing with the Stars #DWTS @officialdwts Len Goodman will always be an icon in the world of ballroom dance, and we were lucky to have him as part of our ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family for 31 seasons. He was warm and caring, and always delivered genuine guidance. Len Goodman will always be an icon in the world of ballroom dance, and we were lucky to have him as part of our ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family for 31 seasons. He was warm and caring, and always delivered genuine guidance. https://t.co/NWxHMD9e7q

Goodman's manager announced his death in a statement to BBC News and said:

"It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78. A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

Pro dancer and season 31 champion Mark Ballas won't be gracing the stage in the upcoming installment. During their DWTS tour in March 2023, the dancer announced that he was bidding farewell to the dance competition. He said:

"I started this journey when I was 21, 22. Honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans, you guys are the best fans. Thank you..So, I just wanna finish by saying this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is gonna be my last dance."

The upcoming season of the reality competition series will also see a significant change. After three successful seasons as the host, Tyra Banks will not be returning. The model has gained a lot of criticism from fans over the years for multiple aspects, including her outfits and behavior on the show.

Two-time Mirrorball champion Julianne Hough will replace DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, who showcased his hosting abilities last season. The former will take up Ribeiro's role, which will be to interview the contestants and the pro dancers in the Celeb-aquarium, or Sky Box.

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) has been on the air for a long time and has established itself as a legendary franchise. Considering its shift to the home network ABC, the upcoming installment will be even more exciting. Viewers will have to wait and see what's more in store for them this season.

