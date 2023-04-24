"What a legend”: Tributes pour in as ex DWTS judge Len Goodman dies at 78

Former Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) and Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman passed away on April 22, 2023, at the age of 78. His representative gave a statement about Goodman’s passing to The Guardian and said that he will be missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.

Additionally, BBC News reported that a Strictly Come Dancing alum revealed that the former judge was battling bone cancer and died in hospice care on April 22 while surrounded by his family.

As such, fans of both shows took to Twitter to pay tribute to the professional dancer and stated that they were heartbroken to hear about Len Goodman’s passing.

Fee 🦋 @MissFee85 RIP Len #LenGoodman thoughts are with his loved ones! What a legend! RIP Len ❤️ #LenGoodman thoughts are with his loved ones! What a legend!

Viewers of both DWTS and Strictly Come Dancing took to the social media platform after learning about Len Goodman’s passing to pay tribute to the dancer. They stated how heartbroken they were and added that the former judge was “always a gentleman to talk to.”

Fans stated that they were “genuinely gutted” about Goodman’s passing and called him a “legend of the ballroom,” further wondering if DWTS could rename the trophy mirror ball in his memory. One fan took to Twitter to reminisce about having taken dance lessons from him many years ago and called the experience “amazing and fun.”

Others noted his time on the dance shows and he “defined” Strictly Come Dancing and that he was “the only good and real judge on DWTS.” Several fans added that they were heartbroken by the news and that the world is losing too many icons and legends. One person even wrote that Goodman was their favorite judge on the show and that while he was strict and traditional, his passion for dance was evident.

Philip Morris @archives1963 We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of former Strictly Come Dancing head judge, Len Goodman. R.IP Legend We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of former Strictly Come Dancing head judge, Len Goodman. R.IP Legend https://t.co/VbXNpg3Rq0

KaMorian (💫Sparkling Alien💫 ) #InMyKandyEra @alien_sparkling . This is just so sad to hear. He was one of my favorite judges on the show. Yea he was very strict and traditional, but you can tell the passion he had for dance. And he has a good heart. R.I.P to a Legend #dwts OMG LEN GOODMAN PASSED AWAY. This is just so sad to hear. He was one of my favorite judges on the show. Yea he was very strict and traditional, but you can tell the passion he had for dance. And he has a good heart. R.I.P to a Legend OMG LEN GOODMAN PASSED AWAY 😭😭😭😭. This is just so sad to hear. He was one of my favorite judges on the show. Yea he was very strict and traditional, but you can tell the passion he had for dance. And he has a good heart. R.I.P to a Legend 💖💖💖 #dwts https://t.co/YXJTfXGMDo

Debbs @dtibbdvz RIP Len Goodman, a true gentleman. Another legend goneRIP Len Goodman, a true gentleman. @bbcstrictly will always be a 10 from Len x Another legend gone 😢 💔 RIP Len Goodman, a true gentleman. @bbcstrictly will always be a 10 from Len x

Cortland Ditto @CortlandDitto 🏽 #RIPLenGoodman @officialdwts is there any way to rename the trophy mirror ball in memory of Len Goodman and his years on the show? Just asking @officialdwts is there any way to rename the trophy mirror ball in memory of Len Goodman and his years on the show? Just asking 🙏🏽 #RIPLenGoodman

Tasha (new account) @Tashaprince1603 Pleaseeee no more now! It’s turning into 2016 again! We are losing too many icons and legends in their fields! I’m so gutted about Len Goodman, another legend gone! #RIPLenGoodman Pleaseeee no more now! It’s turning into 2016 again! We are losing too many icons and legends in their fields! I’m so gutted about Len Goodman, another legend gone! #RIPLenGoodman https://t.co/X25HcmMeFC

Green Energy - Henry @h611 Sad to hear #LenGoodman has passed away from bone cancer at age 78. He was the only good and real judge on #dwts . Rest in peace in the ballroom in the sky. Sad to hear #LenGoodman has passed away from bone cancer at age 78. He was the only good and real judge on #dwts. Rest in peace in the ballroom in the sky.

Strictly Legend 🕊 x Rest In Peace Len GoodmanStrictly Legend🕊 x Rest In Peace Len Goodman ❤Strictly Legend ❤🙏🕊 x https://t.co/8jnpmOh4G7

The late Len Goodman previously appeared on DWTS from 2005 and on Strictly Come Dancing from its inception in 2004 until 2016. He spent a total of 17 years on Dancing With The Stars in November 2022.

Goodman was born on April 25, 1944, in Bromley, Kent, and began his journey as a dancer when he was 19. Throughout his life, he competed in various dancing competitions and was a four-time winner of the British Exhibition Championship alongside Cherry. When he retired from dancing in the 1970s, he returned to competitive dancing as a judge in 2004 on the BBC dance show.

The professional dancer left DWTS in November and announced his departure in one of the episodes of the ABC show. Goodman said at the time that while they were all looking forward to the finale in the upcoming week, it came with a touch of sadness as it would be his last season judging the show. He added:

"I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005. It has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain."

Goodman went on to praise the other judges who returned for the following season and added that he couldn’t have thanked the DWTS family enough, further adding that it was a “wonderful experience” for him.

