What is Len Goodman’s net worth? DWTS head judge’s fortune explored as he announced his retirement from the dance show

DWTS (Dancing with the Stars) head judge Len Goodman has announced his retirement from the dance competition after 31 seasons. Goodman is an English professional ballroom dancer, and his estimated net worth is $18 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Len revealed that he would not return as a judge for season 32 of the dance competition. He said:

“Whilst we all are getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it would also be with a touch of sadness and this will be my last season judging on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’”

Adding on, he said:

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my children and family.”

Len has been a judge on the show for the last 17 years. After announcing his retirement, Len thanked the DWTS family for a "wonderful experience" and said he is looking forward to the show's finale, which is "going to be brilliant."

DWTS judge Len Goodman is retiring from the show due to age-related issues

The decision to retire comes as it has gotten "more challenging" to do the show for Len Goodman due to his age. He told People:

“I haven’t fallen asleep or started dribbling yet on the show, so I thought it’s best to go before I start to do so!”

Adding on, he says:

“I will miss the California sunshine, working with my fellow judges and the camaraderie with everyone on the show. I’ll miss seeing the celebrities developing into dancers and I will miss being part of one of the most successful shows on TV.”

After Len's retirement announcement, the judge received a standing ovation. Host Tyra Banks took the opportunity to thank the "living legend" for inspiring "generations of dancers around the entire globe" through his passion, expertise, and "laser-focused eye."

DWTS judge Len Goodman has won a Lifetime Achievement Award

Len Goodman was born in 1944 in London. He started dancing at 19 after a doctor recommended it as therapy for a foot injury. Subsequently, he pursued a career as a professional dancer and won various competitions. He retired from dancing after winning the British Championships at Blackpool in his late twenties.

He is best known for serving as the head judge on reality television dance competition shows. He first donned the role of a head judge on the original UK version of DWTS called Strictly Come Dancing. He was then the judge on DWTS for the first 20 seasons before taking a break for season 21.

He then returned to the judging panel in seasons 22-28, before taking a break again in season 29. He was back again in season 30 until announcing his retirement.

Additionally, the 78-year-old has hosted several documentary series. In 2013, Len presented the BBC Four program Len Goodman's Dance Band Days. He also hosted Len Goodman's Perfect Christmas on Boxing Day on BBC One, Holiday of My Lifetime, and more.

For his dancing achievements, Goodman has won multiple awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, British Exhibition, runner-up in the Exhibition World Championships, British Rising Star Award, and the Carl Allen Award, among others. Len also runs a ballroom dance school in Dartford, Kent, England.

Tune in on Disney+ on Monday to watch the finale of DWTS.

