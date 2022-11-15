Who was eliminated on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) Season 31 Episode 10? Leaderboard, finalists and more explored

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) Season 31 aired a brand new episode on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney+. The episode aired the season's semi-finals with six couples competing against each other in two rounds, performing both ball room and Latin dance routines to secure their safety for another week and enter into the finals and potentially win the mirror ball trophy.

The six couples who competed were: Wayne Brady and Witney Carson; Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas; Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater; Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart; Shangela and Gleb Savchenko; and Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy. While they all put their best foot forward, Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater, and Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart were sent home.

What did the leaderboard look like on the semi-finals of DWTS Season 31?

On tonight's episode of DWTS Season 31, the six remaining couples fought their best to stay in the competition and advance to the finals by impressing judges and gaining enough votes from the audience. The semi-finals took place over two rounds, which meant that each contestant-pro dance pair had to perform two routines.

In the first round as well as the second round, the two pairs, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, and Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, received perfect scores from the judges, instantly putting them at the top of the leaderboard. While Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater, and Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart failed to earn enough scores and votes to keep themselves safe in the competition.

Trevor and Emma were the first pair to be eliminated from the semi-finals. Daniel and Britt went to the bottom of the leaderboard with Shangela and Gleb, but the judges decided to save the latter pair. Hence, Daniel and Britt missed out on their chance to compete in the finals.

Check out the routines and scores for the DWTS contestants below.

First Round

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson - "Pasa doble" to Beggin’ by Måneskin - 36/40 Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas - "Viennese waltz" to Glimpse of Us by Joji - 40/40 Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater - "Cha-cha" to Satisfied by Galantis feat. MAX - 32/40 Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart - "Viennese waltz" to Surprise Yourself by Jack Garratt - 35/40 Shangela and Gleb Savchenko - "Paso doble" to The Edge of Glory by Lady Gaga - 36/40 Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy - "Waltz" to I’m Kissing You by Des’ree - 40/40

Second Round

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson - "Viennese waltz" to It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World by James Brown - 37/40 Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas - "Paso doble" to Espana Cani by Pascual Marquina - 40/40 Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater - "Viennese waltz" to Count On Me by Judah Kelly - 33/40 Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart - "Samba" to Light It Up [Remix] by Major Lazer feat. Nyla and Fuse ODG - 34/40 Shangela and Gleb Savchenko - "Viennese waltz" to I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston - 37/40 Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy - "Paso doble" to Malagueña by Brian Setzer - 40/40

Who reached the finals and are in run for the mirror ball trophy on DWTS?

Four DWTS contestant-pro dancer pairs proved their mettle this week and advanced to the finale of the competition. They are now one step closer to taking home the win and earning the mirror ball trophy. With such stiff competition, it can be anyone's game.

Check out which pairs are in the finals below.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas Shangela and Gleb Savchenko Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

This specific installment of DWTS has seen some great pairs of contestants and their respective professional choreographers take to the stage and dance their hearts out. Some even hallmarked their names in the history of the franchise with their incredible performances and inspiring stories. Only time will tell who gets to stand victorious in the end.

Don't forget to tune into next week's finale episode of DWTS Season 31 on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes