What time will Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) season 31 episode 10 air? Semi-finals, dance routines, and more explored

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) season 31 is all set to air a brand new episode on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney+. The episode will document six contestant-pro dancer pairs getting into the groove of the semi-finals and dancing their hearts out to various routines to advance to the final and win the mirror ball trophy and the coveted title. With stiff competition, it can be anyone's game.

The remaining six couples going into the semi-finals of DWTS are Wayne Brady and Witney Carson; Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas; Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater; Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart; Shangela and Gleb Savchenko; and Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy.

The pairs have proved their worth on every episode and have emerged successfully from the many challenges that were thrown at them. They now have to put on their dancing shoes and put their best foot forward to impress the judges and the audience and gain enough votes to enter the finale.

Dance routines, rounds, and more about DWTS season 31 episode 10

The semi-finals of DWTS season 31 will feature the six remaining pairs of contestants and their respective professional choreographers dancing over two rounds with two different routines. Two of the six couples will be eliminated this week, leaving the remaining four to compete in the finals.

First Round

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson - Pasa doble to Beggin’ by Måneskin Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas - Viennese waltz to Glimpse of Us by Joji Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater - Cha-cha to Satisfied by Galantis feat. MAX Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart - Viennese waltz to Surprise Yourself by Jack Garratt Shangela and Gleb Savchenko - Paso doble to The Edge of Glory by Lady Gaga Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy - Waltz to I’m Kissing You by Des’ree

Second Round

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson - Viennese waltz to It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World by James Brown Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas - Paso doble to Espana Cani by Pascual Marquina Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater - Viennese waltz to Count On Me by Judah Kelly Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart - Samba to Light It Up [Remix] by Major Lazer feat. Nyla and Fuse ODG Shangela and Gleb Savchenko - Viennese waltz to I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy - Paso doble to Malagueña by Brian Setzer

The audience can vote for their favorite contestant pair during the show and can also vote via text. All of the information for the same is available on the Disney+ website. The live votes will be combined with the DWTS judges' score to reveal the bottom two semi-finalists who will pack their bags and head home.

The previous week saw the couples dancing to songs inspired by the 90's. The DWTS episode also featured contestants taking part in relay dances, with guest appearances from Salt-N-Pepa, Vanilla Ice, and other notable artists from the decade.

Two couples had a face-off in the same dance style. Shangela beat Daniel in the cha-cha; Trevor beat Vinny in the samba; Wayne beat Heidi, also in the samba; and Charli beat Gabby in salsa.

After the winners were awarded five bonus points each, Wayne and Whitney, and Charli and Mark emerged at the top of the scoreboard and became the first two couples into the semi-finals.

However, Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, and Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev failed to impress and were sent home after coming so close to the semi-finals.

Season 31 of DWTS saw a multitude of contestant pairs who gave it their all on the dance stage. While some were instantly successful, others took time to prove their worth. With six couples remaining, viewers will have to tune in to find out who makes it through and who ends up going home.

DWTS season 31 episode 10 will air on November 14, on Disney+ at 8 pm ET.

