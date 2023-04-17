The 11th episode of Will Trent is expected to air on ABC on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The series continues to garner strong interest among viewers and has impressed critics, thanks to its writing and intriguing plotline, among other things.

The show tells the story of its titular character who works at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. It stars Ramón Rodríguez in the lead role, along with various others playing pivotal supporting characters.

ABC's Will Trent episode 11 promo showcases Will going on an undercover mission

A brief 29-second promo for Will Trent episode 11 offers a peek into the numerous important events set to unfold in the new episode. The upcoming episode, titled Bill Black, will focus on Will going on an undercover operation. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the episode:

''Will goes under cover as Bill Black, a criminal with a troubled past, to take down a drug organization and find a missing DEA agent; Angie aims to put her relationship with Will behind her.''

Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to the plot of the upcoming episode are revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled Pterodactyls Can Fly, depicted a young boy stranded in the middle of nowhere after his entire family got massacred in a devastating incident.

Trent then goes on to take care of him temporarily. As things get more and more interesting with every episode, viewers can look forward to a thrilling conclusion to the first season. There is no update regarding the renewal/cancellation status of the show.

So far, reviews have been mostly positive, with critics mostly praising Rodriguez' performance, characterization, and writing, among numerous other things.

More details about Will Trent plot and cast

The crime drama series explores the life of the titular character who's a Special Agent working at GBI. It delves deep into his tragic and mysterious past whilst also focusing on his relationships with those working with him. Rotten Tomatoes describes the series as:

''Based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling books, the series follows Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. As a child, Trent was abandoned and was forced to endure a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Now that he is in a position to make a difference, Trent is determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was. His personal motivation and background contribute to Will Trent having the highest clearance rate in the GBI.''

Ramón Rodríguez dons the lead role of Will in the series. He's the protagonist of the show and it's his story that forms the crux of the narrative. Rodriguez has been brilliant throughout, capturing his character's complex shades with astonishing ease.

Apart from Will Trent, he's appeared in numerous other TV shows and films over the years like The Affair, Day Break, Burn Your Maps, and many more. The remaining cast members include actors like Sonja Sohn, Erika Christensen, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and many more.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of Will Trent on ABC on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

