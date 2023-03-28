Will Trent episode 10 is all set to premiere on ABC on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The police procedural drama series explores the eventful life of the titular character as he deals with a wide range of cases whilst working as a Special Agent in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The series has received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, with praise mostly directed towards the writing, tone, and stellar performances by the cast, among other things. The cast is led by actor Ramón Rodríguez, with many others portraying pivotal supporting characters.

Will Trent episode 10 focuses on Will rescuing a boy after a devastating massacre

A short 29-second promo for the series' 10th episode offers a peek into the various thrilling moments set to unfold in the new episode. Titled Pterodactyls Can Fly, the latest episode will focus on a young boy who's lost his family after a brutal massacre. Will then goes on to take responsibility as the boy's temporary guardian.

Meanwhile, Faith's mother visits her. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the new episode:

''When a trailer park massacre leaves a young boy without his family, Will becomes his temporary guardian; Faith receives a visit from her mother; Angie spirals from incidents of her past.''

Apart from that, more details about the upcoming episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Manhunt, focused on a highly tense hostage situation wherein a GBI agent was held as a victim. It also focused on Angie's struggles to deal with sobriety.

With just a few more episodes left, it'll be interesting to watch how the season concludes.

In brief, about Will Trent plot, cast, and more details explored

The police procedural thriller series focuses on the life of the titular character, who works as a Special Agent in the GBI. It depicts the various kinds of cases that he deals with whilst also delving deep into his past. Here's the official synopsis of the series, according to ABC:

''Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.''

Ramón Rodríguez's performance as the protagonist is one of the series' major strengths as he defines the tone of the show with his nuanced and mature portrayal of a deeply complicated character.

Rodriguez is a well-known name among TV audiences and his acting credits include The Wire, Day Break, The Affair, Battle: Los Angeles, Megan Leavey, and many more.

Other pivotal supporting cast members include actors like Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Campano, and many more.

You can watch the latest episode of Will Trent episode 10 on ABC on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes