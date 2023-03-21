DWTS season 32 co-hosts: Julianne Hough joins Alfonso Ribeiro after Tyra Banks' exit 

Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) is set to return for a new season soon, with new celebrities paired up with pro dancers in the hopes of winning the long-running dancing competition. Viewers will see a different face along with Alfonso Ribeiro as model Tyra Banks quits the show.

Replacing her on the ABC show is Julianne Hough who is set to return as host after three seasons.

In a conversation with Variety, the new co-host said:

"It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of."

Why did Tyra Banks leave DWTS?

Season 32 of DWTS is set to premiere in September 2023 and will feature a slew of celebrities attempting to dance their way to glory and win the grand prize and title.

Viewers will see a familiar face, along with co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, as Julianne Hough replaces Tyra Banks, who left the show after two seasons as host. Banks had opened up about her decision to leave the show while in conversation with TMZ and said that she’s “really focused” on business.

She continued:

"I feel it’s time for me to focus on my business and entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV, but behind the scenes. I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor…I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that hosting a show. You’ll see me creating things, not just hosting things."

Meet the new co-hosts of DWTS

Julianne Hough

The American dancer, singer, and actress was born in Orem, Utah, in 1988 and began dancing at the age of nine. When the DWTS co-host turned 10, she, along with her brother, Derek, moved to London to study dance and lived with their coaches when they attended the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

Hough first appeared in Show Me the Money before appearing on Dancing with the Stars. She won the Mirrorball trophy in season 5 alongside Apolo Ohno and in season 5 along with Helio Castroneves.

She further appeared in multiple seasons alongside Cody Linley, Adam Carolla, Kenny Wormald, and even her brother Derek. As an actor, she appeared in Burlesque, Footloose, Rock of Ages, Safe Haven, Paradise, and more.

About being on the show, Julianne said:

"The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season."

Alfonso Ribeiro

The American dancer, actor, director, and television personality is set to return as co-host of DWTS. He is famously known for his role as Carlton Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and previously hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Alfonso was born in the Bronx in 1971 and started working in the entertainment industry at the age of eight. He appeared on GSN Live in 2008 followed by hosting Catch 21 the same year. Ribeiro further appeared on Things We Do for Love, Big Time Rush, Shake It Up, Spell-Mageddon, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! and more.

He is set to return for another season of DWTS which is set to air in September 2023 on Disney+.

