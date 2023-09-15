DWTS season 32: Meet the celebrities competing for the Mirrorball Trophy

DWTS is waltzing in with its 32nd installment, where fourteen celebrities dance till they drop, all vying for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Since 2005, the franchise has become a household name, which is admired for its impeccably crafted and awe-inspiring moments for the older and younger audiences. Good Morning America recently rolled out a list of all the showbiz magnates that will be gracing the stage this season.

Among the star-studded cast are popular entertainment industry sensations, including Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix, Buying Beverly Hills' Mauricio Umansky, Alyson Hannigan from How I Met Your Mother, I'm Yours singer Jason Mraz, and ten more dynamic personalities. Now, they're choreographed and ready to set the stage ablaze on September 26.

The DWTS judging panel will include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Hough, and will be co-hosted by fresh faces Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough.

Ariana Madix, Xochitl Gomez, and other contestants who will be seen in DWTS season 32

Season 32 of DWTS will see a change in the judges panel and hosts with the retirement and passing of top judge Len Goodman and the exit of Tyra Banks.

Dancing With The Stars will include professional dancer-choreographers. Together, they will create moving masterpieces, flaunting their prowess with poise and energy, with one taking home the impressive Mirror Ball Trophy. The celebrities come from a wide range of backgrounds, including musicians, reality TV personalities, actors, supermodels, and more.

Jason Mraz

I Won't Give Up and I'm Yours singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is a two-time Grammy Award winner. Bringing his I Feel Like Dancing dreams to life, set to take on the DWTS stage with his pro partner Daniella Karagach, he said:

"I'm so happy to be here. This is such a thrill."

Alyson Hannigan

How I Met Your Mother's Lily Aldrin, Alyson Hannigan, is ready to grace the DWTS dance floor with pro partner Sasha Farber. Hannigan is known for delivering big laughs, both on and off-screen. She kept her appearance top secret until the airing of Good Morning America:

"Like I didn't even tell one of my best friends. I just texted her last night saying 'Watch GMA tomorrow'."

Mauricio Umansky

The magnate of real estate, Mauricio Umansky is well known for his long-stint on RHOBH and the estate agency he runs in Buying Beverly Hills. He refers to his family as his biggest cheerleaders as he joins the DWTS with pro partner Emma Slater. Talking about his excitement to join the dance show, he said:

"My girls, my wife... everybody is going to be there and we're going to have a ton of fun."

Ariana Madix

The first Vanderpump Rules starlet to appear on DWTS is Ariana Madix with her pro partner Pasha Pashkov. Amidst the #Scandoval chaos, she plans on opening a sandwich outlet with Katie Maloney and has also authored a mixology book. Madix is taking the DWTS challenge head-on, saying:

"If I get any harsh critiques, turn the negatives into positives."

Charity Lawson

Popular for her role as The Bachelorette in season 20 of the franchise, Charity Lawson is geared up to dance her heels off, hoping to be the fourth winner from The Bachelor franchise. This child and family therapist hopes to add super-dancer to her CV with pro partner Artem Chigvintsev. Sharing what she expects of the show, she said:

"I'm here to have fun and really challenge myself"

Tyson Beckford

One of People Magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People In The World, Tyson Beckford is a supermodel and actor. Beckford has presented garments for luxury brands, including Ralph Lauren Polo, acted in several movies, and judged America's Next Top Model.

Set to snatch the spotlight, he will be joined by pro partner Jenna Johnson on DWTS.

Harry Jowsey

Too Hot To Handle sensation Harry Jowsey is a quick-rising social media star with over 4 million followers. He currently has a podcast on Spotify titled Dating Harry Jowsey. With pro partner Rylee Arnold, he's ready for his DWTS debut and has already titled his first rehearsal.

"An embarrassing mess. A bit like my life."

Barry Williams

The Brady Bunch's Greg Brady, who is infamous as Barry Williams, has put on his dancing shoes, all set to deliver jaw-dropping DWTS performances with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd. He was also one of the mysterious contestants in The Masked Singer's eighth season.

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears got her first taste of fame in Zoey 101, where she played the lead. Sister of icon Britney Spears, Jamie also has proven her musical prowess by releasing a few EPs and collaborating on a song with Britney. She's humbled to be one of the DWTS contestants this year, along with Alan Bersten, her pro partner. She said:

"I'm a fan of everyone here and it's just inspiring to get a chance to dance with all of them."

Lele Pons

Popular YouTuber Lele Pons catapulted to fame by being the first person to reach one billion views on Vine. With fans following her from platform to platform, she now has an impressive 100 million+ followers on social media. She has dabbled in music, hosting, and acting too.

Teaming up with pro partner Brandom Armstrong, she's determined to step out of her comfort zone and make her mark on the show, saying:

"I have never done anything like this, so I love it."

Mira Sorvino

Actor Mira Sorvino will be stepping into unknown territory on DWTS with pro partner Gleb Savchenko. Popular for her role as Romy in Romy & Michele's High School Reunion, her co-star and dear friend Lisa Kudrow called her "brave" for giving this a chance. She also previously fought for human trafficking as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador.

Matt Walsh

Admired for his characters in The Hangover, Veep, Step Brothers, and more, actor and comedian Matt Walsh will be choreographed by Koko Iwasaki, his DWTS pro partner. He also received tons of support from co-actor Tony Hale, who was shocked to hear that Matt had "moves" and is rooting for him to grab the win. Tony told Matt:

"We don't know why you haven't shown them [the moves] to us before, but we are ready to be surprised."

Adrian Peterson

2012 NFL MVP Adrian Peterson began his career as a footballer with the University of Oklahoma. In 2007, Peterson joined the Minessota Vikings when he was first drafted into the NFL. Following a nine-year run with the team, he played for several clubs. Bringing his sportsmanship to the dance floor, he's paired up with pro partner Britt Stewart.

Xochitl Gomez

Marvel's newest face, America Chavez, actor Xochitl Gomez is no stranger to the spotlight. The 17-year-old is the youngest contestant to compete in this installment of DWTS, choreographed by her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Apart from her Marvel gig, she gained popularity early on with roles in The Baby-Sitters Club and Raven's Home.

Dancing With The Stars season 32 will premiere on September 26, 2023 on ABC and Disney+ at 8 pm ET.