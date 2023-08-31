"I was done dirty": Ariana Madix believes Tom Sandoval will talk "trash" about her in the upcoming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules

There has been a lot of chatter about the upcoming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, even though the premiere date has yet to be announced. However, Vanderpump Rules season 11 has already begun filming and it is expected to air soon, according to EP Alex Baskin.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in July 2023, Alex spoke about the release date of the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. He said that the team would drop a new season in the next six months.

"It’s good to make the audience miss you a little bit," Alex said.

Despite Raquel Leviss' confirmed departure from the show, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix will return for the eleventh season of the show. Apart from them, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, James, Lisa Vanderpump, Ally Lewber, and Brock Davies will all be a part of the upcoming season.

Ariana recently shared what fans can expect from Vanderpump Rules season 11 when she appeared on the Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast. She shared that she believes the upcoming season will be filled with Tom Sandoval's thoughts on his affair with Leviss and why he did it.

Ariana also mentioned that Tom will be talking trash about her in season 11.

“I do think his plan was to break up with me, go on ‘Winter House,’ not tell anybody and be able to be the like the guy that everyone loves, bringing all the lights and the costumes, and then come back, and I don’t know if it would be before, after the reunion or whatever, and then just like, ‘oh lo and behold, we just started dating,” Ariana noted.

She explained how Tom planted "seeds" about his reasons for the affair during Vanderpump Rules season 10.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix haven't filmed a scene together yet in season 11 of Vanderpump Rules

During the podcast interview, Vanderpump Rules cast member Ariana Madix also said that she hasn't filmed a scene with Tom. She told the fellow cast member that she thinks Tom will list a number of topics to support why she's the "worst."

“I think that part of the seed planting was all of this stuff that I’m just the worst. And I know that season 11 is going to be a lot of that. Obviously, we don’t film together. I don’t film with him. I think there’s some confusion because there’s been some all-cast things that have happened where I’ve been in the same vicinity as him,” Ariana said to Scheana.

Ariana Madix added:

“But to make it very clear, he and I do not film together. I have not forgiven him, we are not cool. That has not changed at all. I know that he will spend probably every single episode trashing me and our relationship because… it serves him in some way to do that. And it’s really upsetting because if anybody’s able to trash anyone in the situation it should be me because I was done dirty and I did not do him dirty whatsoever.”

When she was in a relationship with Tom Sandoval, she noted that despite many issues in their relationship, she tried to make things work till the end. Sharing how she was working on their future, she expressed that she was willing to put effort into it.

Tom and Leviss' affair became public in March 2023, while Tom was dating Ariana. In the aftermath of this news breaking, Ariana and Tom ended their relationship.

Fans can watch all the episodes of season 10 of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo while they wait for season 11 to be released.