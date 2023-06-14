"Did Sandoval approve of this?": Vanderpump Rules fans divided over Tom Schwartz's update on Tom Sandoval X Raquel Leviss affair

In a recent episode of Stars on Mars, Tom Schwartz revealed that he will be "stepping away" from his friendship with Vanderpump Rules co-star and business partner, Tom Sandoval after his "incredibly messed up" affair with Raquel Leviss.

In his recent appearance on Fox's reality show Stars on Mars, Schwartz expressed his deep disappointment with the scandal that rocked season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Tom Sandoval had an affair for at least six months with Raquel Leviss while being in a relationship with her best friend Ariana Madix. The situation gave rise to the viral term "Scandoval."

However, while Schwartz has decided to distance himself from the affair, this doesn't necessarily mean the end of his friendship with Sandoval.

The Vanderpump Rules fandom is abuzz with mixed reactions after Schwartz's interview became the talk of the town.

Vanderpump Rules fans react to the interview (Image via @bravobreakingnews/Instagram)

Schwartz mentioned during the interview that he will be "stepping away" from Sandoval and Leviss' affair "permanently."

"It's just so strange that I've been absolutely mired in this. It's taken on almost a life of its own. And after this, I'm stepping away from it permanently," he said.

Fans of the show find themselves divided over Tom Schwartz's recent update on Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss. Many have been cheering him on after his decision, as in the past they felt that Sandoval didn't value his friendship with Schwartz.

Fans react to the interview (Image via @bravobreakingnews/Instagram)

Others called him out for talking in circles and stated that he didn't specifically say he is ending his friendship with Sandoval but is just distancing himself from the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair.

Fans react to the interview (Image via @bravobreakingnews/Instagram)

Tom Schwartz's stance on Tom Sandoval's affair

In March 2023, Ariana Madix found out that her boyfriend of nine years was having an affair with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. The news became the talk of the town and it later came to light that Tom had been cheating for at least six months, as per People. Ariana Madix felt betrayed by her boyfriend as well as her best friend, Raquel Leviss.

During the May 17 finale, Sandoval mentioned to Schwarzt that Ariana could've followed him to discover his affair. His former ex then revealed that she did look into his location and found out that he was in Schwarzt's place, which implied that Sandoval was having an affair at his best friend's house. She believed that Tom Schwartz not only helped cover up Sandoval's affair but "was actively participating in my downfall."

During his appearance on Stars on Mars, Tom Schwartz didn't hold back about his disappointment over Sandoval's actions. He acknowledged that whenever he tried to discuss Scandoval's affair, he unintentionally sounded as if he was justifying or making excuses for it.

"It seems each time I try to weigh in or talk about, ramble on about it, drivel on, I inevitably sound like I'm somehow justifying it or making excuses for it, and I'm not. There's just no excuse for it. Any sort of version of his side of the story has become obsolete because of the way he handled it. Ultimately, that's his life. That is his life. I did not have an affair. I am not him," he said.

Schwartz's statement sounded more like he was stepping away from the affair and not severing ties with his long-time friend, Tom Sandoval. A source confirmed the same to E! News stating, "Of course, they are and will remain friends."

Sandoval took to Instagram in March to address the backlash, making it clear that he understood and deserved the anger and disappointment from fans. He pleaded with the public to separate Tom Schwartz, their friends, and family from the situation, emphasizing the livelihoods of the restaurant's employees, who rely on their business. Despite the fallout, Tom Sandoval seems determined to move forward.

