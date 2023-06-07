Top 5 Vanderpump Rules theories on "Scandoval" ahead of the final reunion episode

Following the release of the trailer for Vanderpump Rules season 10 Reunion Part 3, social media has been flooded with comments about the show. As mentioned in the trailer, this upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules is expected to be quite intense as it "will change everything."

VPR producer Alex Baskin recently spoke to Variety and explained what fans can expect from this upcoming episode but didn't give any specifics.

He said:

“The reunion is not just a recap of what you know, and it’s not just an intense version of the emotions. There is new information. … I will put it this way: There are revelations, and they are revelations that not all of them know now. So we need a little space.”

According to Vulture, a big secret will be revealed at the end of the episode.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules featured many scandals including Tom Sandoval cheating on his long-term girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Raquel Levis, one of the other cast members. Several other controversies involving Sandoval also made headlines and became the talk of the town, with "Scandoval" trending on social media.

Here are five of the theories and rumors involving Sandoval ahead of Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part 3, which will air on June 7, 2023.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 Reunion Part 3: Rumors and theories revolving around Tom Sandoval

1) Is Raquel Leviss pregnant with Tom Sandoval's child?

toxic NANCy @toxicnancyy #VanderpumpRules @RaquelLeviss not even verified? is this even her real twitter? if so good that she’s not being put on a bigger platform. someone said she’s pregnant and that’s why she’s hiding. @RaquelLeviss not even verified? is this even her real twitter? if so good that she’s not being put on a bigger platform. someone said she’s pregnant and that’s why she’s hiding. 😳 #VanderpumpRules

This rumor has doing the rounds on social media for a while now. Reports by Yahoo suggest that fans have been speculating that Raquel Leviss is pregnant with Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Sandoval's child, especially since their affair became public in March 2023.

However, in May, Baskin spoke to Page Six and denied this rumor as they mentioned:

“The pregnancy one was wild. She’s not pregnant by the way.”

2) Has the Sandoval controversy been fabricated?

Several theories have been circulating regarding the cheating scandal being edited and scripted to create more drama and increase the show's ratings. However, there hasn't been any solid information regarding the same.

Rumors also say that the show's producers knew about Tom and Raquel's affair but did not disclose the same to other cast members.

Adrienne @Adrienn26750664 This situation involving Raquel and Sandoval could be one big orchestrated plot to insure high show ratings that will end with the two Toms living happily ever after! #pumprulesreunion This situation involving Raquel and Sandoval could be one big orchestrated plot to insure high show ratings that will end with the two Toms living happily ever after!#pumprulesreunion

Earlier this month, Producer James Markham cleared the air about the same on his Instagram account by stating:

“It’s a lot of work but I love what I do and feel so honored to be a part of something so amazing. It’s not all fake. I have genuine connections and relationships with the cast. I love them all.”

In addition, he stated:

“I swear on my life, we had zero idea! This was not a publicity thing for the show. Were there things that made us go hmm? And question? Yes! But the footage you’ve been watching is the reality we filmed. We were all shocked when we got the news about what was really going on.”

3) Was Lisa Vanderpump already aware of Tom and Raquel's affair?

There have been many speculations that Vanderpump Rules' Lisa already knew about the cheating scandal but didn't share it with other cast members, according to The Iconic. However, Lisa took to Twitter and denied having any information about the same as she said:

“Ok… no I didn’t know… until a minute before you all did… I wish I would’ve tho. #pumprules.”

Lisa Vanderpump @LisaVanderpump Ok ..no I didn’t know…until a minute before you all did…I wish I would’ve tho. #pumprules Ok ..no I didn’t know…until a minute before you all did…I wish I would’ve tho. #pumprules

Although this theory went cold after Lisa's tweet, fans wonder if it will be addressed in the new episode.

4) Did someone from the show plan Tom and Ariana's breakup?

Social media is abuzz with fans sharing their opinions and theories about what the new episode will bring to the table. Several fans, including TikTok creator @watchmirandatiktok, believe that someone from the show helped Tom plan his breakup with Ariana Madix. Many have been speculating that a script was put in place ahead of the breakup and await more clarity on the same.

5) Did Raquel cheat on James Kennedy?

Netizens also believe that Raquel and Tom's affair began when the former was still engaged to James.

It has been pointed out by many fans that Tom was not shocked when James Kennedy announced that he had broken up with Raquel during the season 9 reunion, according to the Vulture report. Having started dating each other back in 2016, Raquel and James got engaged in May 2021.

Neither the cast members nor producers have denied this rumor as of yet and fans are eager to see if this will be addressed in the upcoming episode.

Bravo will broadcast Vanderpump Rules season 10 Reunion Part 3 on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 9 pm E.T.

