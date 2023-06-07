What time will Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-3 air on Bravo? Shocking Scandoval revelations and more expected

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion is all set to air its final episode on Wednesday on Bravo. Since the beginning, the cast has teased about some big reveal in Part-3. Although none of the stars spilled the tea, as they claimed they were unaware of it, host Andy Cohen dropped a hint that the shocking revelation will be related to Scandoval and will be part of one of the one-on-one interviews featured in reunion episodes.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-3 will air on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Later, an uncensored version will be released on Peacock. All the previous episodes and never-seen-before clips/footages are also available on Peacock and Bravo’s site.

Ariana Madix confronts Raquel Leviss in Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-3

In the first two parts of Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, Raquel Leviss was watching the filming from her vanity van. It was due to her filing a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay, who joined the cast in Part-1 and Part-2.

At the end of Part-2, Scheana gave up her seat for Raquel. The latter will now be grilled in the upcoming episode. For those unaware, Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel. While Sandoval and Ariana were together for over nine years, Raquel was one of the actress's best friends.

The former pageant will be confronted by Ariana in Part-3 of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. In a preview, she pointed out that she cried on Raquel’s shoulder and discussed her relationship issues. Ariana Madix also stated that she took care of the model when the latter broke up with James Kennedy. Ariana expressed that she was shocked to find out that after doing so much for Raquel, she decided to betray her friend by sleeping with her boyfriend.

While the actress was confronting Raquel in the sneak peek, James and Lala Kent also started shading the former pageant. Raquel yelled at Lala in return, telling her not to talk, as she too did the same thing. The model was referring to a past incident where Lala and James had a one-night stand while the latter was dating Raquel.

Hearing Raquel’s accusation, Lala Kent got up and shouted at her co-star, saying that she was not her best friend like Ariana was to Raquel.

The preview clip further showed Lisa Vanderpump asking Raquel about her kiss with Tom Schwartz. The business owner asked:

“How could you be flirting with Schwatrz after you slept with Sandoval?”

Towards the end of the clip, Sandoval broke down and apologized to Ariana, who was also crying. She also called Tom Sandoval and Raquel "the two worst people" while wiping her tears. Amid the emotional roller coaster, Raquel looked unfazed.

VPR producer Alex Baskin hints at bombshell reveal

While fans are wondering what will be the big reveal in Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-3, the show’s executive producer Alex Baskin shared some details.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said:

“There are revelations and developments that left even our heads spinning. We wind down the day of [filming the reunion] and then a few days later, there’s yet another development. It isn’t something the group witnessed at the time. So I think they’re going to have to respond to it when they see it.”

Alex added that the “twist” will feature in the post-reunion segment. Therefore, the cast members are not aware of the big reveal.

Meanwhile, tune in to Bravo on Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET to watch the final part of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. The extended and uncensored version will be available on Peacock after the episode’s airing on Bravo.

