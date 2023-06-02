Will Raquel Leviss return to Vanderpump Rules? Bravo star responds in reunion’s uncensored episode

Vanderpump Rules fans are curious to know whether Raquel Leviss will return to the show next season. Since her affair with Tom Sandoval came out in the open, the former pageant has received a lot of flak online. In the latest reunion episodes, the cast members also slammed the model and Sandoval as the latter cheated on Ariana Madix with her.

On Thursday, Peacock released the extended uncensored version of Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-2. In the episode, Bravo host Andy Cohen asked Raquel in a one-on-one interview about her future on the show.

She replied:

“I don’t know. It is in question right now. I want to.”

Post-filming the reunion, Raquel checked herself into a mental health facility. Since then, there has been no news of her related to her return to the Bravo series.

Will Ariana Madix be interested in filming season 11 with Raquel Leviss?

Since Scandoval, Ariana Madix has received a lot of support from fans and has also bagged many interviews and events. In one interview with The New York Times, she was asked whether Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss would return to Vanderpump Rules next season.

Ariana said:

“I have nothing to say to either of them. Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them [Sandoval and Raquel] are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

It seemed like Ariana and her VPR friends were not ready to film season 11 with Raquel Leviss and Sandoval. Does that mean that the two reality TV stars will lose their contract? Only time will tell.

The filming of Vanderpump Rules season 11 has not started yet as the cast needed a break after the Scandoval drama.

In an interview with Variety, the show’s executive producer, Alex Baskin, said:

“I had thought that we needed cameras on them right away. And I now think we need a minute.”

He added:

“I think everyone’s wrapping their heads around what that [returning to the show] might mean. No one’s saying no, I’ll say that — but I think it’s hard for anybody to say yes right now, because they feel like they haven’t gotten any reprieve.”

While Raquel has not released a statement about her future on the show, Scheana Shay claimed that the model might not return next season and the reason would be her parents.

In an episode of The Kyle & Jackie O Show podcast, the hosts asked Scheana whether Raquel would return to Vanderpump Rules season 11.

The singer replied:

“I have a feeling her family’s not gonna allow her to come back. From what I’ve heard, her family just said when this wasn’t, you know, kinda working in her favor, they didn’t want her to continue to be a part of it.”

The hosts further asked whether Raquel would be okay with her parents’ decision, and Scheana said yes.

Meanwhile, Raquel Leviss will appear on Vanderpump Rules next week.

When will Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-3 air?

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-3 will air on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

In the first two episodes, she was watching the filming on a screen from a vanity van parked 100 yards away from the set. As she filed a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay at the time, the two had to keep their distance. At the end of the episode, Scheana gave up her seat for Raquel.

The upcoming Part-3 episode will bring in more drama as Raquel will join the cast in the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. Since Ariana found out about Sandoval cheating on her with Raquel, this would be the first the two ladies will come face to face.

Viewers can watch previous episodes and the reunion’s uncensored versions on Peacock. The new episode will air on Bravo.

