“Raquel is her karma”: Vanderpump Rules fans compare Ariana Madix’s Scandoval situation to Tom Sandoval and Kristen Doute's breakup drama

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion saw Ariana Madix bashing Tom Sandoval for cheating on her with her close friend Raquel Leviss. While netizens supported Ariana throughout the Scandoval drama, some fans called it "karma" for her. Before Sandoval and Ariana, the TomTom co-owner used to date Kristen Route, who claimed he cheated on her with the actress/singer.

Twitter users, thus, compared Ariana’s situation with what she did to Kristen in the past.

Interestingly, Kristen supported Ariana after Tom Sandoval’s cheating news came out in the open. She even made an appearance in the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, helping the actress heal from Scandoval.

Netizens believed history repeated itself on Vanderpump Rules

ARIANA…… so Sandoval coached you on “how to lie to Kristen, he told you “YOU NEED TO GET YOUR STORIES STRAIGHT” you were an accomplice to hurting women too”And people feel sorry for you…… #PumpRules ARIANA…… so Sandoval coached you on “how to lie to Kristen, he told you “YOU NEED TO GET YOUR STORIES STRAIGHT” you were an accomplice to hurting women too”And people feel sorry for you……#PumpRules https://t.co/dLqyLs9ilJ

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval had always denied Kristen Doute’s accusations of cheating. However, in Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-2, Ariana pointed out that Sandoval used to coach her about their story and timeline when he parted ways with Kristen.

In a one-on-one interview, Andy Cohen asked Ariana whether she was hiding some elements of her relationship with Sandoval from the public eye. She responded:

“I feel like I have always showed everything, from my point of view. He [Sandoval] is framing it now as like something else. Because he has to…he is desperate. He will throw anything at the wall right now hoping that it will stay. Because he is the one who used to tell me, he coached me on this, the same way he is coaching Rachel [Raquel].”

Andy further asked what Sandoval was coaching Raquel about. Ariana Madix said that he would coach the model on how to get their stories straight and how to lie.

Another moment from Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-2 that fans pointed out was when Ariana didn’t allow Tom Schwartz to give her seat to Raquel so that the latter and Sandoval can sit together. Fans recalled that Kristen asked for the same thing when she was in Ariana’s position.

Take a look at fans’ reactions as they claimed that Ariana got her “karma”:

#PumpRules History is literally repeating itself, I remember when Ariana and Tom started dating and Kristen didnt like it and wanted them to not sit together in one reunion.Now Ariana didn't want Schwartz to move so Raquel doesn't sit next to Sandoval. History is literally repeating itself, I remember when Ariana and Tom started dating and Kristen didnt like it and wanted them to not sit together in one reunion. Now Ariana didn't want Schwartz to move so Raquel doesn't sit next to Sandoval.#PumpRules

Ariana: Tom used to coach me on what to say. To make the relationship look a certain way. #pumprulesreunion Andy: Ariana, did you keep parts of your relationship hidden from the cameras?Ariana: No. I put everything out there.Also...Ariana: Tom used to coach me on what to say. To make the relationship look a certain way. #PumpRules Andy: Ariana, did you keep parts of your relationship hidden from the cameras?Ariana: No. I put everything out there.Also...Ariana: Tom used to coach me on what to say. To make the relationship look a certain way. #PumpRules #pumprulesreunion

The Great @WanikaTheGreat Wow. Ariana accidentally keeps telling on herself on how Tom has to coach her as well when they were cheating with each other behind Kristen’s back. So tired of everyone giving Ariana a pass. Cheating is cheating. She’s getting her karma 🤷🏽‍♀️ #PumpRules Wow. Ariana accidentally keeps telling on herself on how Tom has to coach her as well when they were cheating with each other behind Kristen’s back. So tired of everyone giving Ariana a pass. Cheating is cheating. She’s getting her karma 🤷🏽‍♀️ #PumpRules

Gottablve @Gottablve Ariana cheated w/Tom when he was living w/Kristen. They were friends they started hanging out a lot. Ariana said she was smarter, prettier & cooler than Kristen. History repeats itself w/Raquel & she’s not suspicious?? #PumpRules Ariana cheated w/Tom when he was living w/Kristen. They were friends they started hanging out a lot. Ariana said she was smarter, prettier & cooler than Kristen. History repeats itself w/Raquel & she’s not suspicious??#PumpRules

Amanda Cheatham @acheat00 I think it's rich she doesn't want them sitting together, but when Kristen was crying over Ariana & Tom holding hands while sitting together, she &Tom were like "no Kristen get over it" the hypocrisy is unreal. Toms tears next week look genuine, Raquel emotionless is 🤮 #PumpRules I think it's rich she doesn't want them sitting together, but when Kristen was crying over Ariana & Tom holding hands while sitting together, she &Tom were like "no Kristen get over it" the hypocrisy is unreal. Toms tears next week look genuine, Raquel emotionless is 🤮#PumpRules

A Real Housewife @OneFuss #VanderpumpRules Oh. So Ariana is not okay with Sandoval sitting next to Racquel but had no problem doing that to Kristen. Double standard. #PumpRules Oh. So Ariana is not okay with Sandoval sitting next to Racquel but had no problem doing that to Kristen. Double standard. #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules

For Part-1 and Part-2, Ariana Madix and fellow cast members expressed their anger towards Tom Sandoval. In Part-3, Raquel Leviss will receive their wrath.

When will Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-3 air?

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-3 will air on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“The reunion comes to an electrifying close as Raquel faces her former friends. The group revisits the disastrous girls’ trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu. They discuss Tom Schwartz’s alleged role in covering up the affair.”

It continues:

“Ariana breaks down while discussing the betrayal from her ex-boyfriend and ex-best friend. Andy questions Sandoval and Raquel about the status of their relationship and pushes them to reveal if they’re in love.”

The cast members who attended the reunion included Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and Scheana Shay. While Ally Lewber joined the cast for some time in Part-2, Scheana had to leave the set as Raquel was going to join the group.

Due to a temporary restraining order, Scheana and Raquel had to be 100 yards apart. Hence, Bravo came up with two seating charts.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-1 and Part 2, along with a few uncensored footages, on Peacock. Tune in next Wednesday on Bravo for Part-3.

