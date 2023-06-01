“Just scaring”: Vanderpump Rules fans react as Raquel Leviss shows no emotion while Scheana Shay breaks down in reunion Part-2

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-2 aired on Wednesday, featuring Scheana Shay’s breakdown as she recalled how good she was towards Raquel Leviss. The singer called the model her best friend and was heartbroken when she found out that Raquel filed a temporary restraining order against her.

While fans felt sad for Scheana, they slammed Raquel for not showing any emotions.

The lack of emotion on Rachel's face is just scaring. How can you sit there and watch someone who stood up for you have a breakdown and you just don’t care #pumprulesreunion The lack of emotion on Rachel's face is just scaring. How can you sit there and watch someone who stood up for you have a breakdown and you just don’t care #pumprulesreunion #PumpRules https://t.co/Rv65UfKDQG

Since Raquel called off her engagement with James Kennedy, she has been staying with Scheana and her husband Brock Davies. The couple took her in and made her feel comfortable during her difficult times. The singer stood up for Raquel throughout Vanderpump Rules season 10 before Scandoval.

Vanderpump Rules fans slammed Raquel Leviss for “a personal note” statement for Scheana Shay

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-2, Scheana Shay broke down while speaking about how she took in Raquel Leviss during her dark phase. She broke down in tears recalling how she blindly trusted the former pageant, but in return, Raquel filed a restraining order against her.

Due to the order, Scheana and Raquel had to be 100 yards away from each other. Therefore, in the first half of the reunion, the singer joined the cast for taping while Raquel watch everyone on a screen at her vanity van parked 100 yards away.

While watching Scheana cry from her trailer, Raquel showed no expression of remorse. The remaining cast, on the other hand, were shedding tears with Scheana and consoling her, Raquel had no emotion on her face. To get a reaction, it looked like a producer approached her, and Raquel Leviss told the producer:

“Now I’m thinking I should have like wrote Scheana a personal note. As things are unfolding, it’s like more realization like more regrets.”

Twitter users bashed Raquel for her “note” statement. They also called out the former pageant for not showing any emotion on her face and smiling while reacting to Scheana’s meltdown.

Melissa @devlin_melissa #PumpRules #reunion Basically everyone in tears listening to Scheana talk about Raquel betraying her & the culprit Raquel just blankly watching and says “maybe I should’ve sent Scheana a personal note” 🤦🏼‍♀️ #vanderpumprules Basically everyone in tears listening to Scheana talk about Raquel betraying her & the culprit Raquel just blankly watching and says “maybe I should’ve sent Scheana a personal note” 🤦🏼‍♀️ #vanderpumprules #PumpRules #reunion

Derek @dtr613 Seeing Raquel have no reaction to the pain she caused @scheana was the most heartbreaking part of the reunion so far! I really hope she is in a mental institution! #PumpRules Seeing Raquel have no reaction to the pain she caused @scheana was the most heartbreaking part of the reunion so far! I really hope she is in a mental institution! #PumpRules

Jess @jenanistons Scheana pouring her heart out while Raquel watches with no emotional… Idek #PumpRules Scheana pouring her heart out while Raquel watches with no emotional… Idek #PumpRules

thug in a cocktail dress @BravoBee96 I’m sorry, Rachel is such a sociopath. Not that I ever would defend Sandoval, but even HE has more emotion watching Scheana break down than Raquel. She is SMILING saying maybe I should’ve wrote her a personal note or something haha #PumpRules I’m sorry, Rachel is such a sociopath. Not that I ever would defend Sandoval, but even HE has more emotion watching Scheana break down than Raquel. She is SMILING saying maybe I should’ve wrote her a personal note or something haha #PumpRules

Scheana Shay’s meltdown on Vanderpump Rules reunion explored

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-2, Bravo host Andy Cohen asked Scheana Shay about the restraining order filed by Raquel Leviss.

She mentioned that the court hearing was on a later date and until then, she was not allowed to talk about it. Andy then asked the fellow cast members’ opinion on Scheana punching Raquel. Lala Kent stated that Scheana couldn’t punch anyone because of her long nails, followed by Ariana Madix agreeing with it.

When Andy asked Tom Sandoval, he took a long pause and then mentioned that he didn’t want to ruin his relationship with Scheana. To this, Ariana Madix intervened and yelled that he didn’t have any relationship left with her. The argument led to Sandoval claiming that Scheana mentioned punching Raquel, while Ariana and Lala supported Scheana and stated that it was not true. According to the singer, she didn’t punch Raquel but pushed her.

Later, Scheana broke down explaining how the restraining order took a toll on her. She said:

“First of all, the betrayal of two of my best friends [Sandoval and Raquel]. That is heartbreaking in itself. But then on top of it, when I did nothing but take care of her [Raquel], I gave her a home to live in when she didn’t have anywhere to go. I was a sister to her that she didn’t have growing up. I did everything for her. And for her to do this to me, it has taken such a toll on me.”

She added that she was heartbroken as she and Ariana were Raquel’s “ride or die” and that she betrayed them with Tom Sandoval.

Scheana further addressed the scene when she told Ally Lewber that she trusted Raquel with her husband in bed with her. She said that she trusted Raquel with “everything.”

Meanwhile, Scheana and Raquel are not friends anymore. The latter has, however, dropped the restraining order.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion will return next Wednesday with Part-3 on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

