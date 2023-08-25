Vanderpump Rules season 11: Potential release window, expected cast members, rumors, and everything we know so far

Vanderpump Rules season 11 is set to hit the screens soon, and there's a buzz of anticipation surrounding it. Remember the simpler times when Vanderpump Rules was merely about restaurant dramas and everyday squabbles?

Those days seem like a distant memory now. The once-niche reality TV show has become a major talking point for many, escalating far beyond casual scandals and dalliances.

With every new season, the stakes get higher, the drama thicker, and fans are left on the edge of their seats, wanting more.

What's new in Vanderpump Rules season 11? What should fans expect? Are there any surprises or shocking returns? You've got questions, and we've got answers.

To set the record straight, Vanderpump Rules season 11 is officially underway. Filming has begun, the drama has started brewing, and the old guard is back with potentially some familiar faces from the past.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 could come out in January 2024

While season 10 premiered in February 2023, there's a high possibility that fans won't have to wait as long this time. Executive Producer Alex Baskin hinted in July that the next season might drop in about six months, teasing fans to expect a release potentially by January 2024.

An earlier premiere would be just what the doctor ordered for Bravoholics eagerly awaiting their next Vanderpump Rules fix. Vanderpump Rules is regularly broadcasted on Bravo in the United States, and fans can also stream the show on Peacock.

Returning cast and potential surprises for Vanderpump Rules season 11

Our favorite faces are returning for Vanderpump Rules season 11, including Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval, and James Kennedy.

They're all in action, filming the latest episodes. Interestingly, there's some buzz around the return of former cast members like Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute, but this remains to be seen.

But not everyone's on board. After a rollercoaster of events in previous seasons, Rachel Leviss, also known as Raquel, has decided not to return for Vanderpump Rules season 11. Prioritizing her mental well-being, Rachel has chosen to step away from the spotlight and focus on her recovery journey.

Key dramatic moments to look out for in Vanderpump Rules season 11

Ariana and Tom Sandoval's relationship has always been a central plot point, and this season is no different. Ariana seems to be maintaining her distance from Tom, filming most scenes separately.

Whether this tension will be resolved or further exacerbated remains a highlight of season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

But it's not all about human drama. Enter PuppyGate 2.0. Rachel and James Kennedy's dog, Graham (now renamed Hippie), has found itself in the midst of a scandal after an incident with Rachel's mom.

The Vanderpump Dog Foundation has since stepped in, adding an unexpected twist to the saga.

Fan reactions and cast interactions

Vanderpump Rules wouldn't be complete without fans chiming in on every move. A recent incident saw most of the cast hanging out with Tom Sandoval, which raised eyebrows among fans.

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay quickly defended the move, reminding fans that it's all part of filming a show.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules promises to be an explosive mix of drama, relationships, and unexpected twists. As the cast navigates through the ups and downs of their personal and professional lives, viewers can expect yet another unforgettable season of one of Bravo's most talked-about shows.