“How livid Sandoval must be”: Netizens take a shot at Tom Sandoval over Ariana Madix’s White House Correspondents Dinner report

Tom Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, who broke up with him in March 2023, is going places. The Vanderpump Rules star, along with Lisa Vanderpump, will be attending the annual Daily Mail’s Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the White House.

Ariana spoke to the publication about her upcoming appearance and said that she feels thrilled and honored to be invited by the Daily Mail.

She continued:

"I watch the dinner on TV every year and have always dreamed of being there in person."

Fans took the reality star’s upcoming appearance as a way to shade her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, and said that they’re laughing at how livid he must be by the news.

Bridget @bridgec17 @queensofbravo im laughing at how livid Sandoval must be lol @queensofbravo im laughing at how livid Sandoval must be lol

Fans ridicule Tom Sandoval as Ariana gets ready for her White House appearance

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval might be one of the most infamous people on the internet these days, ever since he cheated on his long-time girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their co-star Raquel (Rachel) Leviss. As news broke about Ariana accompanying Lisa Vanderpump to the WHCA dinner with the Daily Mail, fans took shots at the reality star for his infidelity.

They took to Twitter and Instagram to chime in and posted a gif of a crying man with the caption, “Sandoval right now.” They retweeted the Daily Mail article and added “and nothing for Tom Sandoval” to reiterate that the ex-girlfriend has gotten so many opportunities post-breakup.

They further took to Instagram to comment on a post by facereality16 and said that while they love that things are happening for Ariana, they also love how much her peak must be affecting the musician.

They further tagged Sandoval and said that their queen keeps slaying while he gives desperate soundbites to any paparazzi who gives him the time of the day. They added that “it’s giving thirsty jealous desperation.”

Fans shade Tom Sandoval as Ariana gets ready to make an appearance at the White House (Image via Instagram/@iliveforbravo)

@iliveforbravo posted a snippet of the news as well, where they said that Tom Sandoval is probably crying that he’s not going to the dinner and that he’s a narcissist and will make it about himself. They added that they can hear the Vanderpump Rules season 10 cast member taking credit for Ariana’s future successes and that he would say, “If I didn’t cheat none of this would’ve ever happened.

Sandoval opens up about what he’s been up to since the breakup

According to Bravo’s Daily Dish, Tom Sandoval went on a nature getaway, which was packed with various activities including zip-lining, archery, hiking, and rope courses. He shared various stories on Instagram about the trip and shared a post on April 21 about the same.

He wrote:

"Nothing like finding a little peace in nature. Today was pure magic."

This was Tom's first post since his public apology to Ariana. He recently appeared on Howie Mandel’s podcast and shared his side of the story about his breakup. During his appearance, he admitted that his affair with Raquel was wrong and added that he still had love for Ariana. However, he stated that their relationship in the recent past had felt more like a friendship and a brand.

He added:

"The relationship was lacking intimacy and connection."

He further added that he and Leviss first kissed in his backyard while he was once locked out of his house.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is currently on air and releases episodes every week on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

