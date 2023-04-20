Did Scheana Shay physically assault Raquel Leviss? Vanderpump Rules star clears the air on WWHL

Vanderpump Rules is one of Bravo's most popular shows at the moment, thanks to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair becoming public. Such is its hype that Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen recently featured Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Shay, who answered some popular questions regarding the show.

The first thing Shay revealed was how she wasn't suspicious of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval when the news broke about them dancing at The Abbey until late at night, adding that it didn't seem like a problem to her.

Andy then asked Scheana Shay if she had physically assaulted her co-star Raquel Leviss. For the uninitiated, Leviss had accused Shay of punching her sometime in early March and even got a restraining order issued against the latter. However, Leviss has since dropped the order.

In response to Andy's question, Scheana Shay replied:

“I did not punch her in the face as you see I can't really form a proper fist.”

Michael Rapaport, who was the second guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, also asked Shay if she physically assaulted Leviss, pointing out that there are many ways to do so. Replying to that, the Vanderpump Rules cast member said:

“There's a shove and there's a punch and I did not punch her.”

When Andy asked whether she threw her phone during that incident, Scheana Shay admitted that she did.

Vanderpump Rules cast member Raquel Leviss' requested for a restraining order against Scheana Shay

Romance Me @Iamromanceme SoulwellPublish: Raquel Leviss' Restraining Order for Scheana Shay Officially Dropped UPDATE: Raquel Leviss' temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay has officially been dropped. Raquel's request for a restraining order against her co-star was di… SoulwellPublish: Raquel Leviss' Restraining Order for Scheana Shay Officially Dropped UPDATE: Raquel Leviss' temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay has officially been dropped. Raquel's request for a restraining order against her co-star was di… https://t.co/cRIkUmbAKy

On March 7, 2023, Raquel Leviss sought a restraining order against Shay in the Los Angeles Superior Court. The report Raquel Leviss submitted included pictures of her black eye and a cut on her eyebrow. The hearing for the same was scheduled for March 29, 2023.

On March 9, 2023, E! News published a report in which Attorney Neama Rahmani denied Raquel Leviss' accusations during an interview. saying:

"This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel, period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."

In addition, Neama Rahmani said:

"Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."

As per court documents, Raquel stated that the incident took place at 1:30 in the morning on March 2, 2023. The judge approved her temporary restraining order request and ordered Shay to stay 100 yards away from Leviss.

In her documents, the Vanderpump Rules star mentioned that no one was present at the time to witness the assault. Moreover, Raquel claimed that she was "pushed against a brick wall, causing injury to the back of [her] head." She added that Shay "punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye.” Raquel also mentioned that Shay "would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend."

Although Raquel did not specify who the mutual friend was, this was revealed after her affair with VPR castmate Tom Sandoval broke out. In response to the breakup between Ariana Madix and Tom, Shay posted an image on March 5, 2023, captioning it, "Always got your back! #TeamAriana." An emoji of a fist was also included in the caption.

As soon as the affair became public, both Vanderpump Rules cast members Raquel and Tom posted an Instagram update apologizing to everyone.

Poll : 0 votes