Vanderpump Rules: Major revelations made by Raquel Leviss during thee-part interview

Raquel Leviss recently spoke with Bethenny Frankel on iHeartRadio's ReWives podcast about Vanderpump Rules. In this podcast interview, Raquel Leviss shared many revelations about the cheating scandal and how Tom Sandoval was given producer credit in season 11 of the show while Raquel was still dealing with trolls and hatred. According to her:

“He’s not technically a producer, he’s been on the series from day 1, season 1. I don’t know if I’m even able to disclose this information, but he did tell me during negotiations for season 11 that he was offered a producer credit for season 11."

"So, I think he was being rewarded for the Scandoval of it all. To me, that’s kind of gross because it seems — it makes me skeptical. Was this really just something that was fabricated for this end result?” she added.

As reported by People magazine, Bravo has allegedly denied this claim:

"Tom Sandoval was never offered a producer credit on season 11 and had absolutely no creative control over editing during any season of Vanderpump Rules."

Tom Sandoval had an affair with Raquel for several months when he was in a relationship with Ariana. When the affair became public in March 2023, the couple broke up.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 was Raquel Leviss' last reality TV appearance

In the podcast interview, Leviss was asked whether or not she would ever appear in a reality show, to which she replied, "Hell no." Additionally, Raquel Leviss shared the following about her affair with Tom Sandoval:

“I wasn’t happy. I was really hurting. I don't ever want to be in a place like that again, and I will make sure that I don’t put myself in a situation like that again.”

Raquel Leviss said that she no longer has any contact with any of the Vanderpump Rules cast members who will appear in the next season. The 11th season of the show started filming in June 2023, and it's expected to premiere in February 2024.

In addition, the show's season 11 cast includes Ariana Madix, Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, and Ally Lewber.

In addition, according to Us Weekly, Raquel Leviss hasn't signed a contract for Vanderpump Rules season 11. Raquel also discussed how the narrative she made about her friendship with Ariana was false during her interview with Bethenny Frankel.

Having never met Ariana Madix outside of filming the show Vanderpump Rules, Raquel Leviss never considered her one of her best friends. As she expressed:

“Not just us together — no. [If we were best friends], we would, I don’t know, go out to dinner just the two of you or shopping or lunch. [With reality TV], they always dangle that carrot in front of you, like, ‘Well, you need to tell your side of the story otherwise it’s gonna be written for you.’ And that’s terrifying. So, I almost went back … just because of that.”

Furthermore, Raquel apologized during the interview for her involvement in the affair, as she explained:

“I really just want to acknowledge that a lot of people were believing in me, and I feel like I was a disappointment to those people. know that there was a lot of trust that was broken between friendships and betrayal that happened. I look back at my actions, and I’m disappointed in myself as well.”

Additionally, fans can watch all of Vanderpump Rules season 10 episodes on Bravo and Peacock.