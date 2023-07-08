Is Ariana Madix the first non-housewife to compete in Dancing With the Stars? A look at all Bravo stars from DWTS

For more than a decade now, Dancing with the Stars has been a hit, and more surprises await the fans in the upcoming season. As Vanderpump Rules season 10 draws to a close, Ariana Madix is once again making headlines. However, this time, it is for her participation in Dancing with the Stars.

Ariana will be participating in the Dancing with the Stars' 32nd season, Good Morning America announced recently.

Derek Hough, a professional ballroom and Latin dancer, recently posted a video of him offering Madix the show on Instagram. The caption to the post was as follows:

“What a coinciDance bumping into our newest celebrity for @dancingwiththestars . Who’s ready to watch @arianamadix hit the iconic Ballroom floor this Fall?”

As an added bonus, Madix is the first participating celebrity from the Bravo World, who is not a member of the Real Housewives franchise. Other contestants who will be featured this year are still to be announced.

The Bravo celebrities who have appeared on Dancing with the Stars

1) Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice appeared on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars as Pasha Pashkov's partner. Her bottom finish resulted in her early departure from the show after week two. Despite her best efforts, viewers weren't impressed.

2) Lisa Vanderpump

Gleb Savchenko was the partner of the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ast member for the show's 2013 installment. During the fourth week of the season, she was eliminated. In an interview with People magazine following her elimination, Lisa shared:

“We knew we weren’t going to win. We were competing against an Olympian and a 16-year-old dancer. I’m a 52-year-old restaurateur. Give me a break. It is what it is.”

3) Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna appeared on season 2 with dance partner Louis van Amstel. In the seventh round, she was eliminated by the audience.

According to Bravo reports, she mentioned the following about her experience on the show with her dance partner Louis van Amstel:

“It’s sensual, it’s s*xual, you know, it’s almost like you’re having s*x on the dance floor.”

4) Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne appeared on Dancing with the Stars with dance partner Gleb Savchenko in season 24. Despite placing 9th on the show, she gave great competition to the other contestants.

On the show, she was seen saying:

“I’ve just never really felt that disconnected from the audience. I’ve never really felt this way ever. I think I should be performing better than I am. I think I’m capable of that. Maybe I’m just holding back.”

5) Kenya Moore

In season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, Kenya Moore was featured with dance partner Brandon Armstrong. Following her elimination from the frightful festivities round, she announced the news on Instagram:

"So sad right now. If anyone embodies what I think Prince Charming would be it’s [Brandon]…what a good dancer, but what a great person! I now have a friend for life.”

6) Kim Zolciak-Biermann

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann appeared on the show with Tony Dovolani in 2015. She was hospitalized after suffering a mini-stroke on September 24.

Speaking about what led to the hospitalization, she stated the following during an interview on Good Morning America:

"It was a blessing in disguise. The minor TIA revealed that I have a PFO, which is like a hole in your heart. I was born with it and it never closed. That's what caused it basically."

Moreover, fans can watch the entire 31st season of Dancing with the Stars on ABC, while the release date for season 32 has yet to be announced.

