"My marriage is definitely first": When Kim Zolciak got real about life with Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann recently shocked fans with the announcement of their divorce. The RHOA star and ex-NFL linebacker decided to separate after 11 years of marriage. Amid ongoing divorce reports, a throwback interview featuring Kim resurfaced online. In the 2017 interview with Fox, the reality TV star condemned the idea of parting ways with her then-husband.

She said:

“I would never allow a show to impact my marriage in any way. My marriage is definitely first.”

Kim and Kroy met in 2010, welcomed their first child in 2011, and got married in November of the same year. Kim left The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) in 2012 to star in her own show, Don’t Be Tardy.

“That's not an option”: Kim Zolciak once said about divorce

Many cast members from the Real Housewives franchises have gotten divorce after starring on the reality TV show. In that 2017 interview, Kim Zolciak shared her thoughts on the divorce trend with FOX News.

She said:

“That's not an option in my house.”

She added that she would never let the TV world affect her marriage as it would always be her priority. Kim continued:

“He's super hot. That always helps. I just really believe ... we put the kids to bed at eight o'clock. We do have a couple hours [to ourselves].”

The RHOA alum met her now estranged husband Kroy Biermann in 2010 at a charity event. In November 2022, she shared the exact moment when the former NFL linebacker met as the scene was included in the Bravo show.

The caption of Kim’s Instagram post read:

“My pick up line was so cheesy and clearly it was my first time going after a man 😂😂 there was no way I was letting Kroy get away…..I had no idea at that moment he would be the father of my children and my husband.”

She further stated:

“Kroy, you are the best thing that has EVER happened to me, your commitment to me and our children never goes unnoticed. Your snuggles every night 11 years later is still my favorite.”

Six months later, the two announced their separation, leaving fans heartbroken. The ex-couple shares four kids — Kroy “KJ” Jr. (11), Kash (10), and twins Kaia and Kane (9). Kroy also adopted Kim Zolciak’s two daughters — Brielle (26) and Ariana (21) — from her previous relationships.

Reports suggest Kim and Kroy have financial troubles

Amid ongoing divorce reports, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Zolciak also made headlines because of their financial situation. Reports suggested that the estranged couple owed $1.1 million to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as they failed to pay taxes, interest, and penalties for the years 2013, 2017, and 2018.

Further, many publications obtained legal documents that stated that Kim and Kroy also owed $15,000 to the state of Georgia “for unpaid taxes for 2018.”

Meanwhile, the reality TV star and ex-NFL player are currently going through a separation. US Weekly mentioned details of the court documents after Kroy filed for divorce on Monday, May 8, 2023.

He requested “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of his four kids with Kim Zolciak. As the estranged married couple is currently living together at their Alpharetta (Georgia) home, he requested, in the court document, to give him possession of the property and asked that Kim should be restrained from entering the property once she vacates the house.

The reports further stated that the ex-NFL linebacker asked for child support from the Don’t Be Tardy star, along with “attorney’s fees and expenses of litigation.”

Meanwhile, neither Kim Zolciak nor Kroy Biermann have commented on the ongoing divorce reports on social media.

