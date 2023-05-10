How did Andy Cohen respond to Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce? Details explored

Andy Cohen, the late-night talk show host and executive producer of RHOA, recently opened up about the Real Housewives of Atlanta couple Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s split.

Kim is one of the original cast members of the Atlanta franchise, which premiered in 2008. Two years after the premiere, the Bravo celebrity met Kroy Biermann at a charity event. They tied the knot the following year, in May 2011, and filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage.

The executive producer of the show recently opened up about finding out about the divorce during Tuesday’s (May 9, 2023) episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, where he stated that he “did not see it coming” and that he was very surprised.

He said:

"That was not the news I ever expected to get."

Andy Cohen opens up about Kim and Kroy’s divorce during his radio show

The executive producer of many of the Housewives series, Andy Cohen, recently opened up about RHOA’s couple, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, filing for divorce. During the segment, he said that he was very surprised by the news and that it wasn’t news that he ever expected to get.

He added that the RHOA couple seemed so much in love and “together.” Andy continued that they were a couple that seemed like they were in it for the long run, and he was very surprised.

The WWHL host further said that he was sorry to hear that the couple might be going through some financial issues as well since outlets such as TMZ reported that the couple was “$1 million” in debt to the IRS.

Andy Cohen added:

"Texted a little bit with Kim yesterday. Sent my condolences, because it’s a sad thing, they have kids."

The television personality further added that that was just a couple that seemed very “much in love.” Andy Cohen wasn’t the only Bravo celebrity to express their opinion on Kim and Kroy’s divorce. Lala Kent from Vanderpump Rules said that while the news was “devastating,” her “no partner” idea is the way to go. Kent took to Instagram to chime in and say that people can only control themselves, not other people.

Former Real Housewives of New York cast member Bethenny Frankel, however, slammed the RHOA couple and asked them to pay their bills. She added in a TikTok video that marriage is hard enough without it being on display on national television and that the couple always seemed like people who spend more money than they actually have.

Zolciak and Biermann are both seeking sole custody of their children

The RHOA couple, who recently filed for divorce on May 5, is fighting a custody battle over their four underage children. According to Kroy’s petition, he requested “sole legal and physical custody” of his biological children, Kroy KJ Jr., Kash, Kane, and Kaia. Kory had also adopted Zolciak’s daughters from her previous relationships, Brielle and Ariana, but the two are adults.

Kim, on the other hand, is also seeking sole legal and physical custody of the children but is willing to giveher soon-to-be ex husband visitation rights.

