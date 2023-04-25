Why did Andy Cohen “almost walked off” during RHONJ season 13 reunion? Bravo host claimed he lost his cool on Teresa

Despite the fact that the RHONJ (Real Housewives of New Jersey) season 13 reunion was just filmed and is yet to be released, there is already a buzz surrounding it. Host Andy Cohen recently shared how he lost his cool during the filming of the reunion episode that took place last week.

During the filming of the reunion episode, RHONJ cast members Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's fight became so heated that Cohen almost stormed off the set.

During SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live episode on Monday, April 24, Andy shared:

“There was a moment where I turned to Teresa — I apologized to her later — I didn’t yell at her, but I think I lost my s–t with her in a way that I haven’t, maybe, ever. And I think it, maybe, relates to being the parent of a toddler.”

Additionally, he did not reveal any details that contributed to the problem or the loss of his cool. However, he did mention that Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, were fighting over some issues.

He also mentioned that there would be a “ton of new allegations” and “new material to get into” that fans will get to see in this upcoming RHONJ season 13 reunion. When referring to almost walking off the stage, he said:

“The level of, I won’t even say vitriol, I will say, hate Teresa and Melissa [have] … I mean the gloves are off. I’ve never seen anything like it, and the way the two of them were going back and forth. it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word... No one hates it more than me, because I'm the one trying to get control of the room. I almost walked off at one point. By the time I was going to I was just so annoyed.”

The latest feud between Dancing With the Stars alum Teresa Giudice and RHONJ cast member Melissa Gorga

In the past, both stars have had several on-and-off feuds with each other. The biggest feud in the family occurred when RHONJ cast member Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga declined to attend the wedding of Giudice and Ruelas in August 2022. During that time, a source told Us Weekly that the decision was taken at the "last-minute."

“Joe and Melissa made a last-minute decision to not attend Teresa’s wedding after a blowout fight.”

Though initially both Joe and Melissa "planned on attending," some rumors surfaced about Melissa cheating on him. Guidice played a part in surfacing this rumor, leading the couple to decide not to attend the wedding.

According to Us Weekly's insider source,

“Teresa may not forgive Joe after this and vice versa.”

Additionally, during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April, Melissa discussed her preparations for the upcoming reunion, which will take place on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

“I want to have, like, my receipts this time because I haven’t felt like I’d need to have receipts in a very long time. But I feel like there’s a lot of accusations that aren’t true. There’s a lot of twists and turns, and they haven’t done that in a while. There’s a lot of, like — I need to prove a lot, which I’m so upset about.”

Not only that, but Melissa also mentioned how Teresa didn't even invite her mother and sister to the wedding. On Bravo's March 21 episode, Teresa Giudice explained why she didn't invite Melissa's family members.

In her speech, she mentioned that over the years, her sister-in-law and mother have made numerous bad tweets about her, and that is why she has distanced herself from them.

Watch the latest episode of RHONJ every Tuesday on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

