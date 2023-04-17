"Bravo would never": Why do fans feel Bravo should've hosted the Love is Blind live reunion instead of Netflix?

The Love is Blind season 4 reunion was chaotic before it even aired live on Netflix. The streaming platform delayed the live airing of the reunion episode by over 90 minutes. A large number of viewers were logged in all ready to watch the taping, but they initially weren't able to view the content. Many weren't able to log in and were disappointed at the unpreparedness of the OTT platform.

Netflix constantly kept viewers updated about the Love is Blind season 4 reunion timeline, but it only caused more chaos as fans took to Twitter to slam the platform.

Although the reunion began over an hour late, it still didn't satisfy the viewers. They felt that hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey neither asked the right questions nor brought in receipts.

Fans were quick to compare the live Netflix reunion to the Bravo reunions over the years and felt that the latter would have hosted a much better one, with host Andy Cohen asking the right questions.

Fans frustrated with the Love is Blind reunion on Netflix

On the Love is Blind season 4 live reunion on Netflix, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey brought out engaged couples and singles who'd broken up together to discuss the season.

However, they missed having a crucial couple on board, Jackie and Josh, whose love triangle with fellow cast member Marshall was one of the focal points of the season.

Instead, Vanessa Lachey stepped in for a brief zoom call with Jackie and Josh, where they addressed their issues. Marshall, who was present at the live reunion, was left utterly disappointed as he wasn't able to clarify his stance, considering he didn't have them present at the live reunion and forgot most of what was said in a really long video call.

Throughout the Love is Blind season 4 live reunion, many cast members discussed important issues and revealed that they had receipts for the same. However, neither the hosts nor the cast themselves talked openly about what was said behind closed doors or brought the receipts to the reunion.

Fans feel Bravo would've done a much better job with the Love is Blind season 4 reunion instead of Netflix

Love is Blind season 4 reunion was supposed to start live streaming at 8 pm ET on Sunday, April 16, 2023. While viewers were all ready, they initially had trouble logging in to the platform. When they addressed the same, fans soon realized that the streaming service was facing issues with its live services.

Netflix was extremely active ahead of the reunion, giving viewers tweets and retweets about the live reunion. As the process began to get delayed, the service tweeted:

"Love is ... late....#LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!"

Many publications, including Bravo, The Blockbuster, Hulu, and Redbox took to their Twitter pages to shade the OTT platform. It was, however, Bravo's shade that got to viewers. On its social media page, the network said:

Bravo @BravoTV We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion 😉

Bravo has been known to host dramatic reunions over the years. The Housewives franchise reunions are filled with conflicts, confrontations, and fights. The network ensures receipts are brought in, all the cast members are in attendance unless there are legal restrictions, and all topics are discussed out in the open.

The network also doesn't do live reunions as the producers carefully edit the entire episode to provide viewers with exactly what they need.

Love is Blind fans were quick to point out all of the above and preferred Bravo reunions over the live Netflix one:

Mad Librarian @Mayb3L4ter As much as I dislike Andy Cohen’s persona during the bravo reunions, at least he gets the job done getting thr tea. he earns that money #LoveIsBlindLIVE As much as I dislike Andy Cohen’s persona during the bravo reunions, at least he gets the job done getting thr tea. he earns that money #LoveIsBlindLIVE

juliana @thecityofjules Netflix needs to hire some Bravo production staffers. Film the reunion for a day. Edit it down and give us the best parts. This reunion is giving freestyled and that’s fine but there’s a lot more they could’ve done. #loveisblind Netflix needs to hire some Bravo production staffers. Film the reunion for a day. Edit it down and give us the best parts. This reunion is giving freestyled and that’s fine but there’s a lot more they could’ve done. #loveisblind

Adaezedandconfused @ThePrincessMan #LOVEISBLINDreunion #bravo Bravo @BravoTV We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion 😉 For real! The Bravo model is undefeated. Questions from the fans, and questions from the "fans". It satisfies everything a live reunion could offer #LoveIsBlindLIVE #bravo reunion twitter.com/BravoTV/status… For real! The Bravo model is undefeated. Questions from the fans, and questions from the "fans". It satisfies everything a live reunion could offer #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LOVEISBLINDreunion #bravo #bravoreunion twitter.com/BravoTV/status…

Many fans also termed the Love is Blind season 4 reunion as long, boring, and awkward and compared it to Bravo's shorter and more dramatic format.

I be minding mine @GetJaBody #LoveisBlind4 At this point I STRONGLY suggest getting Mona Scott or Bravo to help produce the reunions! Like #Netflix y’all have great material for a dramatic and heartfelt reunions but y’all execute it terribly every season!!! #LoveIsBlindLIVE At this point I STRONGLY suggest getting Mona Scott or Bravo to help produce the reunions! Like #Netflix y’all have great material for a dramatic and heartfelt reunions but y’all execute it terribly every season!!! #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveisBlind4

DK @WeSeeEachOtha People always ask for unedited reunion footage especially from Bravo and this just proves that editing is freaking needed! This reunion is awkward as hell. #LoveIsBlindLIVE People always ask for unedited reunion footage especially from Bravo and this just proves that editing is freaking needed! This reunion is awkward as hell. #LoveIsBlindLIVE

Fab @fabsepu What a BORING #LoveIsBlindLIVE reunion. @netflix get people there who asks what needs to be asked and is not afraid of saying what we are all thinking. Can’t wait to a real reunion: VPR @bravo What a BORING #LoveIsBlindLIVE reunion. @netflix get people there who asks what needs to be asked and is not afraid of saying what we are all thinking. Can’t wait to a real reunion: VPR @bravo

Notoriously Supports GEO!! @dr_lkb #LoveIsBlindLIVE @Bravo would have made sure to bring us receipts and the people involved. Andy would have never let Josh and Jackie do a softball interview on some blurry-ass Zoom phone call. #Netflix @Bravo would have made sure to bring us receipts and the people involved. Andy would have never let Josh and Jackie do a softball interview on some blurry-ass Zoom phone call. #Netflix #LoveIsBlindLIVE

Netflix @netflix To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Netflix formally apologized for the delay in the Love is Blind reunion and assured that they will have it on the platform as soon as possible. Viewers continued to throw shade at the streaming service.

While they were eventually able to catch hold of the reunion, they were left wanting for more as it didn't address most of the drama that occurred during and after the episodes aired.

