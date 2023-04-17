"Get it together": Love is Blind fans slam Netflix as the streaming website worth $150 billion fails to run live reunion 

Love is Blind fans were very excited to watch the first-ever live reunion of the show on Sunday, April 16. This was also the first time that Netflix, the official streaming host for the show, had held a live episode of any reality TV show instead of uploading it at a specific time. The reunion was supposed to be shown live to all the viewers at 8 pm. However, fans are still wondering when the streaming will start.

Initially, fans were shown an error message but soon it was changed to:

"It's almost time! the live event will start soon."

Netflix also tweeted at 08:02 pm ET that the Love is Blind reunion will start in 15 minutes, but there is still no live episode streaming on the popular streaming website as of 9:17 pm.

Love is Blind fans are upset with the delay in streaming since they wanted to see hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey ask the cast members some tough questions about their actions on the show.

Love is Blind fans think Netflix is "gaslighting" them with the delay

According to the Companies Market Cap website, Netflix is the 74th most valued company in the world, with a valuation of more than $150 billion.

Fans are tweeting against Netflix for ruining such an important show's live reunion:

Giselle Phelps @GisellePhelps Netflix has now wasted a whole 30 MINUTES of Sunday night TV time. Wow. This is actually outrageous and the industry as a whole should critique what happened. They are not ready for live appointment TV events. Investors are gonna have questions! #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind LIVE Netflix has now wasted a whole 30 MINUTES of Sunday night TV time. Wow. This is actually outrageous and the industry as a whole should critique what happened. They are not ready for live appointment TV events. Investors are gonna have questions! #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindLIVE

RiffedGaming @RiffedGaming The cast of #LoveIsBlind waiting for Netflix to tell them they’re live and cameras can roll. The cast of #LoveIsBlind waiting for Netflix to tell them they’re live and cameras can roll. https://t.co/H8vzio4GT7

Limearita Papi @kibirdie #LoveIsBlindLIVE We should get a free month or extra screen for this flop @netflix We should get a free month or extra screen for this flop @netflix #LoveIsBlindLIVE

Kate Lamers @kmcz89 @netflix #LoveisBlind It’s called love is blind but the VIEWERS should be able to see it It’s called love is blind but the VIEWERS should be able to see it 😤 @netflix #LoveisBlind https://t.co/QJ22tI4xCk

Netflix tries to make sure viewers stick around as they figure out the technical difficulties

Netflix dropped a picture of Irina in a dashing black gown around 8:40 pm to make sure viewers stayed on the platform. The caption read:

"Promise #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be worth the wait...."

Irina was a controversial cast member as she broke her engagement with Zack just days after the big proposal and even flirted with her friend's partner. Naturally, fans wanted to ask her some tough questions.

Netflix also posted an Instagram live on the show's account with a calm background music, which read:

"Love is late. It will be worth it."

Brett Brown, a cast member, also posted a humourous Instagram story that read:

"I had to run to get my pants tailored…again. My bad y’all."

Brett faced some wardrobe issues on his wedding day and tried to pacify the viewers with the same joke again.

As of the writing of this article, more than an hour after the live broadcast was about to start, Netflix has still not given an update about the Love is Blind live reunion and is still not showing the episode.

Meanwhile, all the episodes of season 4 of the show are available on the streaming website.

