What time will Love Is Blind Season 4 Reunion Special air on Netflix and what to expect from the live event?

During the fourth season of Netflix's Love Is Blind, some new singles were welcomed to the series in the hopes of finding true love. After four weeks of chatting in pods, engagements, awkward family forums, and unsure decisions, season 4 is finally at an end.

Now it's time to see if the couple that said "I do" in the alter is still together after a year. Earlier this year, 30 Seattle-based singles were announced with the show, and 12 episodes have been released till now.

In keeping with the April 14 release date of the finale episode, the reunion special will this time be a live broadcast.

The release is scheduled for Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. EST. There will be a "Watch Live" button available on Netflix when you log in to watch this episode. This button will take viewers to a waiting room until the episode begins.

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion: What will you experience?

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey and will take you through all the events that happened throughout season 4 of the show. There's a lot to look forward to in this episode, from emotional meetings to dramatized breakups.

Especially because it will be live, the confessions and arguments will be shown straight from the contestants to the viewers. All 12 episodes of the show will be discussed during this episode by the hosts of the show, Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

An official clip of the show's special reunion was released in advance of the event.

Among the contestants were Zack, Jackelina, Marshall, Micah, Paul, Brett, Chelsea, Tiffany, Bliss, and Kwame, as well as the hosts of the shows.

In Netflix's Love Is Blind's Season 4 finale, what happened?

According to the Netflix series Love Is Blind season 4 finale, some couples say their vows while others walk away heartbroken. It was tense at the beginning of the episode when Kwame Appiah was to marry Chelsea Griffin, while Chelsea Griffin at first said, "I do", everyone was waiting for Kwame's response.

Kwame Appiah then said "I do," followed by a kiss as they sealed their wedding vows. Many had their ups and downs during their journey on Love is Blind. When they met each other's parents, Kwame Appiah's mother didn't approve of their relationship and they didn't receive her blessing.

Before the wedding, Chelsea Griffin's family approved of their relationship and gave their blessing.

Paul Peden and Micah Lussier also got engaged, and although Paul Peden decided not to say yes to Micah at the alter, he explained that they were not ready for a lifetime commitment.

Apart from that, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown were the most compatible and strongest couple throughout the season, but faced some issues during the wedding planning process.

In Tiffany Pennywell's words to Brett Brown:

“I just feel so all over the place right now. just want my mom [to be] in town and [also] trying to plan everything, like [making] sure the bridesmaids have everything for their dresses. It’s just all too much.”

In the end, everything worked out and they tied the knot. You can watch Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. EST on Netflix.

